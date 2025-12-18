

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A total of 14 Islamic State terrorists have been killed and 119 others detained in joint operations by U.S. and partner forces in Syria over the last six months.



U.S. and partner forces in Syria have conducted nearly 80 operations since July to eliminate terrorists, including ISIS remnants, that posed a direct threat to the United States and its interests abroad, the U.S. Central Command said in a press release.



According to CENTCOM, ISIS has conspired at least 11 plots or attacks against targets in the United States over the past year. U.S. Central Command operations in response to it have disrupted ISIS efforts to reconstitute and carry out terror attacks globally.



During a July raid in al-Bab, Aleppo Governate, U.S. forces killed senior ISIS leader Dhiya Zawba Muslih al-Hardani and his two sons, who posed a threat to U.S. forces, Coalition partners, and the Syrian government.



Senior ISIS operative Omar Abdul Qader, who actively sought to attack the United States, was killed in a September raid by CENTCOM forces in Syria.



Last month, more than 15 sites containing ISIS weapons caches in southern Syria were destroyed in a combined operation by U.S. and Syrian forces.



'We are steadfast in our relentless pursuit of terrorists who seek to harm Americans and our interests abroad,' said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. 'Operations in Syria are critical for preventing ISIS from regenerating and posing a significant threat. We will root out and eliminate terrorist jihadists wherever they hide.'



