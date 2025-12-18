Anzeige
WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol: BY0
Frankfurt
18.12.25 | 08:01
1,360 Euro
-0,73 % -0,010
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
18.12.2025 13:03 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings 
18-Dec-2025 / 11:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB0002349065 
 
Issuer Name 
 
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
M&G Plc 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
London 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
United Kingdom 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 

City of registered office (if applicable) 

Country of registered office (if applicable) 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
 
16-Dec-2025 
 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
 
17-Dec-2025 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.               attached to shares   financial instruments (total  in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)       8.B)      in issuer 
 
 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was  10.962348       0.000000            10.962348   4804910 
crossed or reached 
 
 
Position of previous      11.868300       0.000000            11.868300     
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
 
GB0002349065                    4804910                     10.962348 
 
Sub Total 8.A       4804910                      10.962348%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument      date     conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial   Expiration   Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date      period        settlement       rights       rights 

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate                  % of voting rights if % of voting rights through   Total of both if it 
controlling  Name of controlled      it equals or is higher financial instruments if it  equals or is higher 
person    undertaking          than the notifiable  equals or is higher than the  than the notifiable 
                      threshold       notifiable threshold      threshold 
 
 
M&G Plc    M&G Plc (Parent Company)   10.962348                       10.962348% 
 
       M&G Group Regulated Entity 
M&G Plc    Holding Company Limited    10.962348                       10.962348% 
       (wholly owned subsidiary of M 
     &G Plc) 
 
       M&G Group Limited (wholly 
M&G Plc    owned subsidiary of M&G Group 10.962348                       10.962348% 
       Regulated Entity Holding 
     Company Limited) 
 
       M&G FA Limited (wholly owned 
M&G Plc    subsidiary of M&G Group    10.962348                       10.962348% 
       Limited) 
 
 
       M&G Investment Management 
M&G Plc    Limited (wholly owned     10.962348                       10.962348% 
       subsidiary of M&G FA Limited)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

17-Dec-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     RE 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 412043 
EQS News ID:  2247536 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2247536&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2025 06:30 ET (11:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
