Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) ("PesoRama" or the "Company"), a Canadian company operating dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, announces the upcoming grand opening of store #31 on December 21 in Puebla.

Store #31 will be our first in Puebla, located about 6 km from the Historic Center. The 4,585 square feet store is situated within one of the city's main shopping malls. This store marks our commitment to reaching every Mexican home.

"The opening of our 31st JOi Dollar Plus store in Mexico, marks an important step in our expansion and further increases accessibility for Mexican consumers who want to shop at our stores," said Rahim Bhaloo, Founder, CEO & Chairman of PesoRama. "We see a robust pipeline of high-density traffic areas where we plan to open additional stores to drive continued growth and success."





A live stream of the ribbon cutting and new store opening celebration of store 31 will be held on JOi's Instagram page on Sunday, December 21 at 3:00 PM CDMX / 4:00 PM EST. Join us in celebrating and follow along on Instagram: @joi.dollar.plus

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, is a Mexican value dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 30 stores (soon to be 31) offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more. For more information visit: http://pesorama.ca.

Cautionary Note

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, among other things, statements regarding the Company's planned expansion, new store openings and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate. While the Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements, including due to changes in consumer behaviour, general economic factors, the ability of the Company to execute its strategies, the availability of capital and the risk factors which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's prospectus dated January 31, 2022 and filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. PesoRama undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of PesoRama, its securities, or its financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

