

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer sentiment in Belgium worsened in December after strengthening in the previous month, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index fell to -1.0 from 2.0 in November.



All sub-components decreased in December, with a sharp downturn seen in households' savings intentions.



Consumers' expectations regarding the economic situation in Belgium for the next 12 months worsened in December, with the index falling to -28 from -26.



The index reflecting the jobless fears for the next 12 months rose slightly to -9 from 10.



The sub-index for expectations on the personal financial situation weakened to -3 from 0. Households' savings intentions decreased notably as the corresponding sub-index fell to 20 from 26.



