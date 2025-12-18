Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Übernahme von Weltraum-Technologie ins Portfolio?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H5NP | ISIN: FI4000283130 | Ticker-Symbol: 1E2
Frankfurt
17.12.25 | 08:38
13,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOFORE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOFORE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,20013,62015:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.12.2025 14:00 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gofore Oyj: Saara Ukkonen appointed as Gofore's Chief Financial Officer

18.12.2025 15:00:00 EET | Gofore Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors

Gofore Plc
Stock Exchange Release
Changes board/management/auditors
18 December 2025 at 3 pm EET

Saara Ukkonen appointed as Gofore's Chief Financial Officer

Saara Ukkonen, 36, has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of Gofore Plc and a member of the Executive Management Team starting latest on 1 April 2026. She will transition from the role of CFO at the software development company Witted.

Ukkonen also has over ten years of experience in management consulting, corporate restructuring, auditing, and various financial management roles. She has worked at e.g. PwC, Attendo, and Akkodis, part of the Adecco Group.

"I wish Saara warmly welcome to Gofore and Gofore's Executive Management Team. Gofore is a growth company, and under Saara's leadership our finance operations will continue to develop alongside the company and support our growth", says Gofore's CEO Mikael Nylund.

Gofore announced on 9 December 2025 that Teppo Talvinko, who has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2020, will leave his position as CFO and member of the Executive Management Team in February 2026, following the publication of the 2025 financial statement.

Further enquiries

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc
t. +358 40 540 2280
mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Contacts

  • Emmi Berlin, IR & PR Lead, +358400903260, emmi.berlin@gofore.com

About Gofore Oyj

Gofore is an international digital transformation consultancy with Finnish roots. We employ nearly 1,800 experts across 23 cities in Finland, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Spain, and Estonia. With our technology and business expertise, we work for functional, secure and equal services for the digital society and sustainable solutions for the intelligent industry. Our diverse group of professionals share a pioneering ambition to create a more humane and responsible digital world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2024, our net sales amounted to EUR 186,2 million. Gofore Plc's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Our vision is to be the most significant digital transformation consultancy in Europe.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.