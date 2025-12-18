Gofore Oyj: Saara Ukkonen appointed as Gofore's Chief Financial Officer

18.12.2025 15:00:00 EET | Gofore Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors

18 December 2025 at 3 pm EET

Saara Ukkonen appointed as Gofore's Chief Financial Officer

Saara Ukkonen, 36, has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of Gofore Plc and a member of the Executive Management Team starting latest on 1 April 2026. She will transition from the role of CFO at the software development company Witted.

Ukkonen also has over ten years of experience in management consulting, corporate restructuring, auditing, and various financial management roles. She has worked at e.g. PwC, Attendo, and Akkodis, part of the Adecco Group.

"I wish Saara warmly welcome to Gofore and Gofore's Executive Management Team. Gofore is a growth company, and under Saara's leadership our finance operations will continue to develop alongside the company and support our growth", says Gofore's CEO Mikael Nylund.

Gofore announced on 9 December 2025 that Teppo Talvinko, who has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2020, will leave his position as CFO and member of the Executive Management Team in February 2026, following the publication of the 2025 financial statement.

