Gofore Oyj: Inside information: A positive arbitration award for Gofore in a dispute matter with a cooperation partner

Inside information: A positive arbitration award for Gofore in a dispute matter with a cooperation partner

Inside information: Gofore today received a positive arbitration award in a dispute between Gofore and its cooperation partner, a Nordic IT service company ("IT company") which concerns the parties' cooperation agreement on the provision of IT services to a client. According to the award, Gofore will receive a total of EUR 3.1 million in compensation and interest for delay.

Under the cooperation agreement between Gofore and the IT company, the IT company provides services in partnership with Gofore. The cooperation agreement is still in force.

In the spring of 2024, Gofore learned that the IT company had breached its agreement with Gofore. Since the parties were unable to reach an amicable settlement in the matter, Gofore commenced an arbitration against the IT company regarding the matter in December 2024.

The arbitral tribunal issued its final ruling on the matter today, on 17 November 2025, whereby the IT company is obliged to pay Gofore EUR 2.6 million in damages for the loss of business. In addition to the damages, the defendant must pay an interest for delay of approximately EUR 0.3 million as well as Gofore's legal fees of EUR 0.2 million.

Gofore will record the EUR 3.1 million in compensation as other operating income in Q4, and it will have a positive effect on the operating profit for 2025.

Further enquiries

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Contacts

Emmi Berlin, IR & PR Lead, +358400903260, emmi.berlin@gofore.com

About Gofore Oyj

Gofore is an international digital transformation consultancy with Finnish roots. We employ nearly 1,800 experts across 23 cities in Finland, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Spain, and Estonia. With our technology and business expertise, we work for functional, secure and equal services for the digital society and sustainable solutions for the intelligent industry. Our diverse group of professionals share a pioneering ambition to create a more humane and responsible digital world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2024, our net sales amounted to EUR 186,2 million. Gofore Plc's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Our vision is to be the most significant digital transformation consultancy in Europe.