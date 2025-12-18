Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ("SBMI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement to direct ship material from both the KT Gold Mine and the SC Silver Mine. The agreement has a term of 1 year commencing December 16, 2025 with annual renewals contemplated. The Client is a large industry participant and SBMI sees very little counterparty risk.

Both the KT Mine and the SC Mine are located in the Globe area of Arizona proximate to SBMI's wholly owned mill. This agreement will have no effect on the Company's existing milling operations at its mill, where it will continue to process mineralized material into concentrate for sale.

The Client has agreed to purchase material for direct shipping to its facilities. This material will not be processed through the SBMI mill. It is to be crushed to ¼ inch product at the respective mine sites and either loaded in super sacs or bulk direct into containers. The tonnage purchased will be initially up to 12,000 tons for calendar 2026, with the Client agreeing to purchase larger amounts if available.

The Company is evaluating several options to provide the most economical method to crush to spec and load the material. It is anticipated shipping should commence during the first quarter of calendar 2026. Acquisition of the necessary equipment to commence processing of this material has begun. This equipment should be readily available.

Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will receive a provisional payment of 80% of the estimated value of the shipment within 5 days of the Client's receipt of documentation. The final balance will be paid when final weights and assays have been determined. Payments will be made based upon a price equal to the mean of the daily US$ LMBA morning and afternoon quotations for gold and silver at the date of processing.

The Client for the direct ship material is the same client that has an agreement to purchase the silver concentrate from the SC mine. SBMI believes this is further confirmation it is growing the Company in a manner that is attracting high quality long term clients with aspirations to work together and build a significant mining operation.

This agreement represents yet another potential significant revenue generator for the Company. It is made possible because of the incredible potential of KT and SC Mines. The dramatic increase in the prices of precious metals also enables the Company to expand its material recovery to include lower grade material that otherwise might not have been saleable. This latest agreement will enable the Company to focus on the much higher grade material from underground at KT but still increase its daily volumes. The Company also plans to expand and increase the throughput of the mill and fund the underground development of both the SC and KT Mines. The Company believes this a significant move forward in the implementation of its business plan.

The Company also announces that its fourth batch of concentrate is ready for pickup resulting cumulatively in approximately 11,500 lbs of concentrate processed.

In addition, the Company announces that is has incurred interest expense in the amount of $62,082 with respect to convertible debentures. Payment of the interest will be satisfied by the issuance of 258,675 common shares at $0.24 per share.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to SBMI and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, SBMI will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, SBMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the impact of SARS CoV-2 or any other global pathogen; reliance on key personnel; the thoroughness of its QA/QA procedures; the continuity of the global supply chain for materials for SBMI to use in the exploration for and the production and processing of mineralized material; the results of exploration and development activities; the results of mining and mill operations; shareholder and regulatory approvals; activities and attitudes of communities local to the location of the SBMI's properties; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax and tariff matters; fires, floods, snowfall, spring thaw and other natural phenomena; the rate of inflation; counterparty risk with respect to any buyer of the Company's products; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; currency movements, especially as between the USD and CDN; effect of market interest rates on price of securities; and, potential dilution. SARS CoV-2 and other potential global pathogens create risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

