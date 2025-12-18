Lifecore Biomedical, Inc.: Lifecore Biomedical to be Added to Nasdaq Biotech Index

CHASKA, Minn., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) ("Lifecore"), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO"), today announced that it has been notified by Nasdaq that the company's stock is expected to be added to the Nasdaq Biotech Index (NASDAQ: NBI) as part of the annual reconstitution of the 2025 Nasdaq indexes. Lifecore's inclusion in the Nasdaq Biotech Index will be effective prior to market open on Monday, December 22, 2025.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index is designed to track the performance of a set of Nasdaq-listed securities that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index is calculated under a modified capitalization-weighted methodology. Companies are required to meet eligibility requirements, including minimum market capitalization, average daily trading volume, and seasoning as a public company, among other criteria. Nasdaq selects constituents once annually in December.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore's website at www.lifecore.com -



