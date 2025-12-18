GTT will deliver high-performance connectivity to underpin HR Path's digital transformation strategy, supporting global expansion. The project will connect over 40 sites across four continents to enable cloud-first HR services.

GTT Communications Inc., a leading networking and security as a service provider for multinational organizations, today announced that it has been chosen by HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting and HRIS solutions, to provide high-performance network connectivity critical to maintaining the availability and performance of its cloud-based HR services as part of its strategic global digital transformation initiative.

HR Path is currently implementing a new agile and secure network architecture to support its rapid international growth and high-performance, cloud-based HR services. GTT will deliver its robust global connectivity services, including Dedicated Internet Access, to 40 HR Path sites across four continents, with key locations in Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S. The GTT Envision platform will provide the scalable and consistent global foundation HR Path needs to seamlessly roll out its SD-WAN and security strategy at a later stage.

The agreement also includes the deployment of GTT EnvisionEDGE devices, which bring together networking and security functions, enabling faster deployment, simplified site architecture and seamless integration with GTT EnvisionCORE. These devices are SD-WAN and Managed Firewall ready, enabling HR Path to activate features as required. Complementing this, Managed and Professional Services provide expert project and service management to ensure smooth implementation for HR Path's global teams and ongoing operational excellence.

HR Path's business model, offering HR consulting, payroll outsourcing and HRIS solutions, demands a powerful and reliable network foundation to support its cloud-based services and global operational scale. Ensuring consistent performance across continents is essential to maintaining service quality for its enterprise clients.

"In a rapidly evolving global market, our clients rely on us for streamlined HR processes, improved compliance and an enhanced employee experience, all of which critically depends on our network performance," said Olivier Dudon, CIO at HR Path. "By choosing GTT, we are securing a high-quality underlay network that is essential for the success of the future deployment of our comprehensive SD-WAN and security strategy. GTT's proven expertise in managing multisite and global projects makes it the ideal partner for HR Path."

GTT's continued expansion of its global reach1 aligns with HR Path's global growth strategy. HR Path has secured a record 500 million euros in capital investment allocated to accelerate its international expansion across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.2 Cementing its position as a "one-stop shop for HR," HR Path continues to expand its global footprint through strategic acquisitions and by developing scalable infrastructure essential for its 'Advise, Implement Run' business model.

"This strategic collaboration with HR Path underscores GTT's strength in enabling complex, enterprise-level digital transformations," said Tom Homer, President, Europe Division, GTT. "Through our managed networking services, we provide HR Path with the secure, reliable and high-performance foundation needed to drive global digital business transformation. This partnership aligns with the growing market trend of enterprises strengthening their network cores to support flexible, cloud-first architectures."

Notes:

https://www.gtt.net/us-en/about-us/press-releases/gtt-expands-global-network-latin-america-asia-pacific/ https://hr-path.com/en/our-news/hr-path-secures-record-e500-million-in-financing-from-ardian-to-consolidate-its-position-as-a-leader-in-hr-transformations/2024/07/03/

About GTT

GTT is a leading networking and security as a service provider for multinational organizations, simply and securely connecting people and machines to data and applications anywhere in the world. We serve thousands of organizations, bringing together the right people, partners and technology to reduce the burden on IT teams and solve the most pressing networking and security challenges. Built on our top-ranked global Tier 1 network, GTT Envision is a single global technology platform to connect, orchestrate, virtualize and automate enterprise networks, enabling customers with consumable solutions to achieve business missions and meet ongoing demand when, where and how needed. Our portfolio includes SASE, SD-WAN, security, internet, voice and other connectivity options, complemented by a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the globe. We partner with our customers to deliver Greater Technology Together. For more information, visit gtt.net.

About HR Path

HR Path, a global leader in Human Resources, specializes in empowering companies in their digital transformation. Through its three core business lines Advise, Implementation, and Run HR Path enhances the HR efficiency of its customers. Established in Paris, France in 2001, HR Path has a team of approximately 2, 500 professionals globally. Operating in 28 countries, HR Path offers consultancy, integration, and operational services to over 3,000 clients. On March 31, 2025, its annual revenue amounted to €290 million. More information: www.hr-path.com and LinkedIn.

