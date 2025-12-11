Strategic collaboration strengthens retailers' businesses by providing a flexible, scalable network foundation built for speed, cloud agility and omnichannel customer experience

GTT Communications Inc., a leading networking and security as a service provider for multinational organizations, has announced that it has been selected by JYSK, the international home furnishing retailer, as its new global network partner. This partnership is an essential step in JYSK's digital transformation, creating a high-performance network built on GTT's global Tier 1 backbone and advanced WAN capabilities. The solution combines Ethernet and Cloud Connect services to deliver secure, low-latency connectivity across stores, warehouses and cloud environments, supporting JYSK's unified commerce strategy through its ongoing rollout of a single omnichannel platform connecting stores, e-commerce, customer service centers and delivery operations across the globe.

JYSK, part of the family-owned Lars Larsen Group, has grown its business footprint to operate more than 3,600 stores and web shops across 50 countries, with further expansion planned. To underpin this scale, the company is investing more than DKK 2 billion in IT infrastructure, connectivity and cloud initiatives over the coming years. The retailer's goal is to ensure that every store, employee and customer can experience fast, stable and secure access to JYSK's systems and data, anytime and everywhere.

"This collaboration marks a major milestone in JYSK's long-term IT and business transformation, ensuring that our digital foundation supports continuous growth, global expansion and the demands of a modern omnichannel retail business," said Anders Harder, IT Category Manager, JYSK. "GTT has shown flexibility, insight and a genuine partnership approach that aligns well with JYSK's procurement principles of Partner, Product and Price and fully supports our corporate values of Tradesman, Colleague and Corporate Spirit."

JYSK's network upgrade is a crucial enabler of its unified commerce strategy, ensuring the agility and reliability needed to deliver seamless customer experiences across every channel. By modernizing its digital foundation, JYSK can accelerate point-of-sale transactions, maintain real-time inventory accuracy and support smoother fulfillment options such as order-online-pick-up-in-store and home-delivery flows, all important to upholding the retailer's customer experience promise.

"Our previous network infrastructure had reached its limits in scalability and performance," said Klaus Mark, Team Manager IT Network, JYSK. "With GTT, we gain higher bandwidth and stronger redundancy, all while keeping full control and security. The architecture is simple, robust and built for the future."

The new network will service 29 JYSK markets across Europe and integrate with multiple hyperscalers and security switches through the GTT Envision platform, ensuring a robust and secure foundation for JYSK's cloud strategy. This integration will help JYSK streamline supply-chain operations, accelerate application rollouts across markets and support future digital retail initiatives.

"JYSK is navigating a highly complex retail landscape, where seamless connectivity across its thousands of locations and cloud environments is key for delivering the best possible service to its customers," said Tom Homer, Division President Europe, GTT. "Our role is to simplify that complexity with robust, scalable services, and we're proud to be the trusted networking partner supporting JYSK's strategic vision for unified commerce and global growth." Homer emphasized that the partnership is designed to support JYSK's long-term digital evolution, including its shift to insight-led marketing, modernized store concepts and automation-ready logistics infrastructure.

About GTT

GTT is a leading networking and security as a service provider for multinational organizations, simply and securely connecting people and machines to data and applications anywhere in the world. We serve thousands of organizations, bringing together the right people, partners and technology to reduce the burden on IT teams and solve the most pressing networking and security challenges. Built on our top-ranked global Tier 1 network, GTT Envision is a single global technology platform to connect, orchestrate, virtualize and automate enterprise networks, enabling customers with consumable solutions to achieve business missions and meet ongoing demand when, where and how needed. Our portfolio includes SASE, SD-WAN, security, internet, voice and other connectivity options, complemented by a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the globe. We partner with our customers to deliver Greater Technology Together. For more information, visit gtt.net.

About JYSK

JYSK is an international home furnishing retailer with Scandinavian roots that makes it easy to furnish every room in any home and garden. With more than 3,600 stores and webshops in 50 countries, JYSK always has a great offer and competent service nearby, no matter how customers want to shop. Founder Lars Larsen opened his first store in Denmark in 1979. Today, JYSK employs 34,000 colleagues. JYSK is part of family-owned Lars Larsen Group, with a total turnover of DKK 48.0 billion in financial year 2023/24. JYSK's turnover was DKK 46.3 billion in financial year 2024/25. For more information, visit jysk.com.

