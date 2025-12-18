Collaboration to Deliver Safer, Smarter, and Cost-Effective Automation for Warehouses and Factories

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global industrial technology leader, and Vecna Robotics, a pioneer in AI-driven autonomous material handling solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration to co-develop next-generation Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) solutions designed to deliver cost-efficient automation.

Aptiv's advanced perception portfolio and machine learning technologies will be integrated into Vecna Robotics' platform.

This partnership combines Aptiv's industry-leading portfolio, with Vecna Robotics' advanced autonomy and orchestration platform to provide safer, more efficient, and scalable material handling systems.

"Automation is transforming the way goods move through warehouses and factories, with devices that sense, think and act in real time," said Javed Khan, Executive Vice President, Intelligent Systems, Aptiv. "Our collaboration with Vecna Robotics combines Aptiv's advanced perception, compute, and software solutions with Vecna's proven expertise in autonomous material handling. Together, we're making automation safer, smarter, and more affordable-helping customers meet the demands of modern logistics."

As part of this collaboration, Aptiv's advanced perception portfolio and machine learning technologies will be integrated into Vecna Robotics' platform, delivering reliable, cost-efficient automation at scale across industrial environments. The joint solution combines several key capabilities:

Perception and Sensing Hardware - Award-winning PULSE Sensor a compact, surround-view camera paired with an ultrashort-range radar, enabling reliable and accurate 360-degree sensing.

ML Based Real-Time Perception and Path Planning - Aptiv Radar ML and Behavior ML deliver advanced machine learning technologies for real-time perception and dynamic path planning in complex environments.

Autonomy and Workflow Orchestration The Vecna Robotics platform, equipped with advanced perception and fail-safe navigation systems, prioritizes workplace safety by detecting and avoiding obstacles in real time-even in mixed-traffic environments. Beyond autonomy, Vecna's unique CaseFlow integration enables seamless orchestration of workflows across humans, forklifts, and other automation systems, ensuring optimized throughput without disrupting existing operations.

Aptiv's Embedded Software and Compute Built on Aptiv's scalable, efficient and high-performance compute platform-including the VxWorks real-time operating system (RTOS) and Wind River Helix Virtualization Platform-this solution delivers best-in-class performance, advanced virtualization, ultra-low latency, and exceptional flexibility to support a wide range of system designs.

Vecna Robotics delivers flexible, intelligent automation through advanced AMRs that adapt to dynamic warehouse and factory environments. Powered by AI-driven autonomy and the Pivotal orchestration platform, Vecna's solutions coordinate people, robots, and workflows to optimize material flow in real time-without requiring costly or rigid infrastructure. Its platform accelerates deployment, scales easily across operations, and consistently delivers measurable improvements in throughput, safety, and operational efficiency.

"Partnering with Aptiv enables us to deliver even more robust and cost-optimized robotic products," said Karl Iagnemma, CEO, Vecna Robotics. "This collaboration strengthens our ability to help customers reduce operational costs, improve throughput, and achieve faster, more scalable automation ROI. By combining our AI-driven autonomy and orchestration with Aptiv's advanced perception and compute technologies, we're enabling more efficient workflows, safer operations, and meaningful cost savings for customers seeking to modernize without major infrastructure investment."

Together, Aptiv and Vecna Robotics are redefining what's possible in autonomous material handling-combining advanced perception, compute, and orchestration to deliver automation that is safer, smarter, and built to scale. This partnership equips customers with a more powerful, cost-effective foundation for the future of industrial operations.

Aptiv will showcase Vecna Robotics' CPJ Co-Bot Pallet Jack in its pavilion at CES 2026.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global industrial technology company focused on enabling a more automated, electrified, and digitalized future. Visit aptiv.com.

About Vecna Robotics

Vecna Robotics' flexible material handling AMRs and PivotalTM software platform boost throughput, reduce labor strain, and deliver fast ROI without fixed infrastructure. Visit https://www.vecnarobotics.com/.

