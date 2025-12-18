Worksport Ltd.: Worksport Reports Highest Monthly Revenue in Company History

November sales reach $2.05 million with ~30% gross margins

WEST SENECA, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) ("Worksport" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based innovator in advanced manufacturing, clean energy technologies and automotive accessories, serving both consumer and reseller markets, today reported record monthly sales for November 2025, continuing the Company's strong revenue growth trend and margin expansion.

The Company achieved unaudited net sales of approximately $2.05 million in November, representing the highest monthly revenue in Worksport's history. Gross margin for the month was approximately 30%, reflecting continued operational improvements and manufacturing scale.

This performance builds on a clear and consistent growth trajectory throughout 2025. Monthly revenue increased from approximately $1.2 million in April, to $1.71 million in July, and now to more than $2.0 million in November. Management believes this trend reflects growing product demand, improved production efficiency, and stronger pricing discipline.

Margin expansion has also remained a key focus. Gross margin improved from approximately 11% in Q4 2024, to 18% in Q1 2025, 26% in Q2 2025, and now near 30%. The Company believes these gains demonstrate the effectiveness of its U.S. manufacturing strategy and ongoing cost optimization initiatives.

"Our November results reflect real operating progress," said Steven Rossi, Chief Executive Officer of Worksport. "Sales reached an all-time monthly record with margins remaining stable and expected to grow. We believe this shows that our business model is scaling, demand remains strong, and our execution is improving quarter by quarter."

Management noted that the Company continues to execute on disciplined growth initiatives, drive operating efficiencies, and expand sales of its clean-energy products, including the recently announced SOLIS and COR systems, while sustaining steady demand across its core tonneau cover lineup.



Worksport expects to continue providing updates as it advances toward sustained profitability and long-term shareholder value creation.



About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq:WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy's website is terravisenergy.com.

