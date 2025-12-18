Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings' 4M Defense and Safe Pro Group Complete Middle East Pilot Program Demonstrating Advanced Demining Capability with AI-Powered Hazard Identification

Advanced AI-powered demining technology for wide-scale use in land reclamation and reconstruction globally proves effective in pilot that identified landmines, UXO and other hazardous items

Ondas demonstrates global leadership as a provider of next-generation defense and security technologies by combining OAS' 4M smart demining robotic systems with strategic partner Safe Pro's AI-powered threat detection imagery technology

BOSTON, MA AND MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, and Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq:SPAI) ("Safe Pro"), a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered defense and security technologies, today announced the successful completion of a joint pilot program in the Middle East that evaluated the use of AI to identify explosive hazards in support of humanitarian demining and reconstruction efforts.

A sample real-world detection of an anti-tank mine identified in drone-based imagery processed by Safe Pro Group's AI platform from a recently completed pilot program conducted in the Middle East (Source: 4M Defense)

The eight-week pilot in Israel demonstrated the strong performance of Safe Pro's advanced AI algorithms in analyzing high-resolution aerial imagery to identify landmines, unexploded ordnance (UXO), improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and other hazardous indicators across complex terrain. Safe Pro's image-analysis engine, the Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) system, rapidly processed survey data from multiple areas of interest and consistently identified credible threats with accuracy and speed far beyond traditional manual review. Across more than 22 acres of surveyed land-roughly the size of 17 NFL football fields-the AI system identified nearly 150 hazardous items and indicators, including approximately 60 confirmed landmines and UXO.

4M Defense designed and executed the aerial survey missions and evaluated how SPOTD's outputs could be incorporated into its land-intelligence platform as part of an integrated solution. Fusing AI-generated detections with additional sensor and terrain layers provided complete combat zone mapping which enables customers to convert raw imagery into a more complete operational picture-revealing hazard patterns, understanding terrain complexity, and assessing scalability across broader regions. We believe this combined approach marks a meaningful step forward for humanitarian organizations and government agencies seeking safer, faster, and more data-driven methods to support large-scale demining and reconstruction planning across the Middle East and globally.

"Ondas is proud to partner with Safe Pro to demonstrate the strength of their advanced AI tools in addressing one of the most urgent humanitarian and operational challenges in the Middle East," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "Safe Pro's technology delivered impressive performance in identifying explosive hazards, and we see significant opportunity to integrate these capabilities within 4M Defense's mission-planning and land-intelligence platform. Together, we can offer customers a more comprehensive and data-driven approach to support large-scale demining and reconstruction efforts across a sizable and expanding end market. This collaboration between one of our OAS companies and Safe Pro, in which we have made a strategic investment, delivers unparalleled solutions and exemplifies Ondas' technology leadership and scale across the autonomous systems ecosystem."

"The presence of landmines and explosive remnants of war across the Middle East poses a serious and ongoing humanitarian challenge. This pilot reinforced the strength of our SPOTD AI technology in rapidly identifying hazardous items across difficult terrain and demonstrated how these insights can support more effective planning for demining and reconstruction efforts," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group. "By partnering with Ondas and 4M Defense, we see a clear path to delivering an integrated solution that combines our AI-driven threat detection with 4M's land-intelligence and mission-planning capabilities. Together, we are positioned to meet the needs of a large and growing market that requires faster, safer, and more scalable methods for assessing and reclaiming critical land."

Through the terrain data and imagery analyzed in this pilot, Safe Pro is expanding its SPOTD dataset to better characterize the types of bombs, cluster munitions, and UXO encountered across the Middle East. This enhanced dataset strengthens SPOTD's early-stage hazard-detection capabilities and provides higher-quality intelligence inputs that 4M Defense can integrate into its mission-planning, fused-intelligence, and future remediation workflows. As a remediation provider with deep operational experience, 4M Defense is assessing how SPOTD outputs can be incorporated into a more comprehensive, end-to-end solution spanning detection, intelligence, and remediation for large-scale land reclamation and reconstruction.

Safe Pro's battle-tested AI is built on years of real-world data and is designed to detect small, hard-to-find explosive threats in aerial imagery and video. The SPOTD system converts raw imagery into high-resolution, shareable 2D and 3D maps and has been strengthened by more than 2.2 million drone images collected from battlefield and disaster-zone environments. To date, SPOTD has delivered over 41,400 confirmed threat detections and supported the mapping of more than 11,423 hectares (28,200 acres), demonstrating its scalability and operational relevance for government and humanitarian missions. To view a video on Safe Pro's AI capability in the field, click here.

4M Defense is engaging government stakeholders as demand grows for advanced land-intelligence solutions that can support large-scale demining and reconstruction efforts. The company sees significant opportunities to expand its programs by incorporating AI-generated datasets from Safe Pro into its combined detection, intelligence, and remediation offerings resulting in robust situational awareness via enhanced combat zone maps. By integrating SPOTD-derived hazard data into its mission-planning and fused-intelligence workflows, 4M Defense aims to deliver a more comprehensive, scalable solution for customers seeking safer, faster, and data-driven approaches to reclaiming and rebuilding contaminated land.

