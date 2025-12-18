Pensana Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18

18 December2025

THISANNOUNCEMENTCONTAINSINSIDEINFORMATION

Pensana Plc ("Pensana"orthe"Company")

Issueof Equity

Pensana Plc (LSE: PRE) (the "Company") announces that it has agreed to issue 658,750 new ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company to Quark Financial Limited ("Quark") and 474, 356 new ordinary shares to Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd ("Riverfort"). The shares to Riverfort will be issued following warrants granted to Riverfort as part of a secured investment agreement concluded in April 2025. The shares to Quark follow the Subscription Agreement concluded on 9 December 2025.

Application will accordingly be made for 1,113,106 new ordinary shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the LSE and Admission is expected to occur on the LSE on or about 08:00 on 24 December 2025. Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 339,247,689 Ordinary Shares. No shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 339,247,689.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement viaa Regulatory Information Service,this inside information will be considered to be in thepublic domain. Thepersonresponsible forarranging forthereleaseof this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley (Chairman).

-ENDS-

Forfurtherinformation,pleasecontact: Shareholder/analyst enquiries:

PensanaPlc

Paul Atherley, Chairman IR@pensana.co.uk Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer