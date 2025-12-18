

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) on Thursday reported estimated catastrophe losses for November of $36 million after-tax.



Total catastrophe losses for October and November combined were $101 million after-tax.



Total policies in force in November were 38,207, up 0.1% from the previous month and 1.5% higher than a year ago.



On Wednesday, Allstate shares declined 0.21% to $209.08.



