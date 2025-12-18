

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer prices continued their falling trend in November, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.



The producer price index fell 3.3 percent year-on-year in November, faster than the 2.8 percent decrease in October. Prices have been falling since January.



Prices for energy goods slumped 9.4 percent from last year, and those for consumer goods dropped by 2.5 percent. Similarly, prices for intermediate goods showed a decline of 3.4 percent. Meanwhile, the only increase was seen in the capital goods division, which grew 2.5 percent.



Excluding the energy group, producer prices decreased by 2.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.1 percent in November.



