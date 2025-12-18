

MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $495.34 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $448.49 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $2.799 billion from $2.561 billion last year.



Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $495.34 Mln. vs. $448.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue: $2.799 Bln vs. $2.561 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.81 - $4.88 Full year revenue guidance: $11.15 B - $11.22 B



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News