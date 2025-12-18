

MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas (CTAS) increased fiscal 2026 annual revenue expectations to a new range of $11.15 billion to $11.22 billion from prior guidance range of $11.06 billion to $11.18 billion. The company also increased EPS guidance to a range of $4.81 to $4.88, from previous guidance range of $4.74 to $4.86.



Net income was $495.3 million for the second quarter compared to $448.5 million in last year's second quarter, an increase of 10.4%. Earnings per share was $1.21 compared to $1.09. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $1.19, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue was $2.80 billion compared to $2.56 billion in last year's second quarter, an increase of 9.3%. Organic revenue growth rate for the second quarter was 8.6%.



Shares of Cintas are up 3.1% to $193.25 in pre-market trade on Thursday.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News