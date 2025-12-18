SMX Public Limited: Federal Cannabis Is About to Get Receipts, SMX Prints Them at the Molecular Level

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Federal reform, if it lands as expected, is not the "green light" many traders are pricing. It is the beginning of federal-grade accountability. Recent reporting suggests President Trump may move toward reclassifying cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III, a shift that changes the tone from cultural debate to regulatory framework.

That matters because Schedule III is not a free pass. It is a category built around accepted medical use and a defined risk profile, with rules that are designed to reduce ambiguity, not tolerate it.

If cannabis is about to be governed more like medicine than a lifestyle product, the winners will not be the loudest brands. They will be the companies that can prove what they sell, where it came from, what happened to it, and who touched it.

The Reality of Change

Federal involvement does not remove complexity from cannabis. It formalizes it. Once cannabis enters a federal framework, documentation, chain of custody, and verification stop being optional best practices and become structural requirements.

The industry has operated for years inside a patchwork of state systems that rely heavily on declarations, labels, and after-the-fact reporting. That approach does not scale to federal oversight. Regulators do not audit marketing language. They audit systems.

Standardization is where many operators will struggle, not because they lack intent, but because their infrastructure was never designed for continuous, defensible proof.

Where Cannabis Breaks Down is Where SMX Starts

Cannabis is not a single product. It is genetics, cultivation methods, batch variation, extraction processes, formulation, testing, packaging, and distribution across jurisdictions with conflicting rules.

That complexity is precisely where traditional compliance systems fail. Labels can be swapped. Records can be reconciled later. Digital logs can look clean while physical reality diverges.

SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) was built for this exact problem. Its technology attaches food-grade molecular identity and verification at the material level, allowing products to carry a persistent truth layer as they move through the supply chain. With it, compliance no longer depends on trust or declarations. It depends on verification.

Seed-to-Sale Becomes Evidence-to-Sale

As federal standards take shape, the expectation becomes simple and unforgiving: show your work. Not in a spreadsheet after the fact, not in a marketing claim, but as a continuous, auditable record that travels with the product.

That shift favors systems that reduce friction between growers, labs, manufacturers, distributors, and regulators. When proof becomes the currency, the companies that generate it gain leverage across the entire ecosystem.

SMX is already aligned with that reality. Its platform was designed for provenance, traceability, and accountability, the very gaps exposed when an industry moves from state-level tolerance to federal guardrails.

The Winners Will Be Boring in the Right Ways

In other words, SMX is again in the right place at the right time to seize a global opportunity. Markets tend to react to cannabis reform headlines with excitement. Regulators react with checklists. Those perspectives rarely overlap.

If cannabis is reclassified, the narrative quickly shifts toward medical framing, research pathways, controlled distribution, and risk management. Hype fades. Infrastructure matters.

SMX fits that future because it does not sell stories. It sells immutable molecular-level verification. And as cannabis enters its most consequential phase yet, verification is no longer a feature. It is the business model.

