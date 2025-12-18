Coloplast A/S: Coloplast announces changes to Executive Leadership Team

Today, Coloplast is announcing changes to the company's Executive Leadership Team (ELT). The changes relate to the company's Interventional Urology business as well as the global People & Culture function.

Executive Vice President of People & Culture, Dorthe Rønnau, has decided to leave Coloplast to pursue the next chapter in her career. She has spent close to three decades in different roles across the Coloplast Group.

"Dorthe's values, integrity and strong leadership skills have benefitted the company across her roles in Global Operations, Atos and People & Culture, and in her role in the ELT," says Lars Rasmussen, interim CEO of Coloplast.

An external search is currently on-going to identify a new leader of the global People & Culture function. Dorthe Rønnau will have her last day at Coloplast at the end of February, where Mads Mikkelsen, Vice President, People & Culture, Chronic Care Commercial, will take over the interim leadership of the global People & Culture organisation until a permanent successor has been identified.

A new leader for Interventional Urology

After more than a decade in Coloplast and more than three decades in the global life science industry, Tommy Johns, Executive Vice President of Interventional Urology, will retire early next year.

"Tommy is a valued member of the ELT and a respected leader of our global IU business. He has been instrumental in identifying his successor, and there will be a period of overlap between Tommy and his successor to ensure a thorough handover prior to Tommy's final day with Coloplast early next year," says Lars.

Kevin Hardage will step into the role of Executive Vice President of Interventional Urology. He joins Coloplast on February 9th. Kevin brings extensive experience from the global MedTech industry, including senior leadership experience from Teleflex in the urology space.

"Kevin has a solid track record, and he is a leader with a strong commercial focus. We believe he is the right person to lead our IU business into a new phase of growth as we bring important innovations, including Intibia, to market in the coming years," says Lars.

"On behalf of the Board and the ELT, I want to thank Dorthe and Tommy and wish them all the best going forward, and I want to extend a warm welcome to Coloplast and the ELT to Kevin," ends Lars.

