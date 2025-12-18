The share capital of Ennogie Solar Group A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as of 22 December 2025 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0010305077 Name: Ennogie Solar Group Volume before change: 31,359,652 shares (DKK 31,359,652) Change: 1,963,069 shares (DKK 1,963,069) Volume after change: 33,322,721 shares (DKK 33,322,721) Price: DKK 4.22 Face value: DKK 1 Short name: ESG Orderbook ID: 3378

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66