The share capital of Ennogie Solar Group A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as of 22 December 2025 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|DK0010305077
|Name:
|Ennogie Solar Group
|Volume before change:
|31,359,652 shares (DKK 31,359,652)
|Change:
|1,963,069 shares (DKK 1,963,069)
|Volume after change:
|33,322,721 shares (DKK 33,322,721)
|Price:
|DKK 4.22
|Face value:
|DKK 1
|Short name:
|ESG
|Orderbook ID:
|3378
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
