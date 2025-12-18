

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY.PK) has secured an order to supply two Boeing 747-8i aircraft to the U.S. Air Force as part of its presidential airlift program, according to several media reports.



Of the total order, which is expected to cost approximately $400 million, the first aircraft is expected to be delivered in early 2026. Meanwhile, the second delivery is scheduled before year-end, Reuters reports.



The Air Force will use the aircraft for training and as a source of spare parts for two other 747-8is being modified by Boeing to serve as the next Air Force One, the report added.



'Given the 747-8i is no longer in active production, and is a very different aircraft than the 747-200, it is important for the Air Force to establish an overall training and sustainment strategy for the future Air Force 747-8i fleet,' the Air Force stated.



Currently, Lufthansa's stock is trading at $10.10, up 1.41 percent on the OTC Markets.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News