

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant (CTSH) announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Microsoft aimed at helping global enterprises evolve into AI-powered 'frontier firms' by redefining work, unlocking new value, and scaling innovation responsibly.



Under the agreement, the two companies will jointly develop industry-grade AI solutions, co-sell them globally, and collaborate on large-scale deals across sectors including financial services, healthcare and life sciences, retail, and manufacturing. The partnership will integrate agentic AI and Microsoft Copilot capabilities into critical business workflows to improve productivity, customer experience, and operational resilience.



The collaboration builds on Cognizant's Neuro AI Suite, which leverages Microsoft's cloud and AI technologies, and will embed tools such as Work IQ, Foundry IQ, and Fabric IQ into enterprise operations. Cognizant said the expanded alliance is designed to address the challenge of scaling AI across organizations by combining Microsoft's cloud infrastructure with Cognizant's industry platforms.



As part of the partnership, Cognizant will expand adoption of Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot across its delivery and consulting teams, while upskilling employees on Azure, Azure AI Foundry, and related technologies. The effort also includes the use of Cognizant platforms such as TriZetto, Skygrade, and FlowSource to deliver sector-specific AI solutions and modernize software engineering at scale.



Microsoft said Cognizant's industry expertise and delivery scale make it a strong partner in co-innovating AI-driven solutions that are embedded directly into enterprise workflows, helping customers accelerate transformation and realize measurable business value.



CTSH currently trades at $83.69, or 0.07% higher on the NasdaqGS.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News