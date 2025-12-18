Return of approximately $500 million maximum approved by shareholders set to be completed on January 7, 2026

Capital return to be conducted through synthetic share repurchase combines a fast direct capital repayment to shareholders with a reverse stock split that enhances EPS

QIAGEN delivers well ahead of schedule on its commitment to return at least $1 billion through end-2028, considering additional ways to increase returns in 2026 and beyond

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced details for completion of plans to return approximately $500 million to shareholders through a synthetic share repurchase that combines a direct capital repayment to QIAGEN shareholders with a reverse stock split.

QIAGEN announced in November 2025 plans for the repurchase, which comes after QIAGEN has returned about $650 million to shareholders since the start of 2024 through a synthetic share repurchase and the implementation of the first annual dividend payment in June 2025.

With the completion of this synthetic share repurchase in January 2026, QIAGEN will have delivered well ahead of schedule on its commitment to return at least $1 billion to shareholders by the end of 2028, and is considering additional measures to increase returns in 2026 and beyond.

Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in June 2025 gave virtually unanimous approval for resolutions to implement the $500 million repurchase. This approach is designed to return cash to shareholders in a faster and more efficient way than through a traditional open-market repurchase program. It also enhances earnings per share (EPS) through the reduction in outstanding shares.

The repayment from existing cash reserves is expected to lead to an approximately 5% reduction in the number of issued shares (based on current share price).

The terms of the synthetic share repurchase are as follows:

Every 20 issued QIAGEN shares will be consolidated into 19 QIAGEN shares, leading to a reduction of approximately 10.9 million shares from the level of 217.7 million shares as of December 18, 2025.

Following the implementation of the consolidation, QIAGEN will repay capital to shareholders of record $2.29 per pre-consolidation share. (As the par-value of QIAGEN shares is denominated in euros, the amount of the capital decrease and repayment in the respective notarial deeds will be denominated in euros. The payment, however, will be made in U.S. dollars.)

The last day of trading of the pre-split shares on the New York Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is planned to be Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

Beginning on Thursday, January 8, 2026, the consolidated QIAGEN shares, excluding the entitlement to the capital repayment, are expected to begin trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (QIA) and on the NYSE (QGEN) under the Company's current ticker symbols.

The consolidated QIAGEN shares will carry the following new security identifiers:

ISIN: NL0015002SN0

CUSIP: N72482 156

WKN: A41HBE

Technical details regarding settlement mechanics

Shareholders holding their QIAGEN shares in brokerage accounts in the United States will have their holdings automatically consolidated in line with the consolidation ratio described above, whereby any fractional shares are planned to be sold and proceeds deposited in their account, effective as of close of business at 4:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 (the "Effective Date" and the last trading day of the prior ISIN CUSIP WKN).

The capital repayment is planned to be made via Depository Trust Company to the respective brokerage accounts of the shareholders in the subsequent days. Unsettled market trades as of the Effective Date are planned to be reconciled by Depository Trust Company and settled in line with market practice.

For shareholders who hold their QIAGEN shares in Germany and elsewhere in Europe directly or indirectly via Clearstream Banking AG, these holdings are expected to be consolidated through their banks, brokers and custodians as of close of business European time on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. The capital repayment for these shareholders is expected to also be made in the subsequent days. Any fractional shares will be sold and deposited in their account.

Shareholders holding their QIAGEN shares in registered form directly at Equiniti (formerly American Stock Transfer and Trust Company ("AST")) are planned to have their holdings automatically consolidated in line with the consolidation ratio described above by processing in the register held by Equiniti, effective as of the Effective Date, and receive the capital repayment in their bank account known to the Company.

Shareholders are advised to consult with their bank or broker with any questions on the reverse stock split and the capital repayment.

Shareholders with questions about their tax status are advised to consult with their local tax advisor.

