Fremont, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA), a leading supplier of planar lightwave circuit (PLC) optical chips for datacom, telecom, AI, and advanced vision applications, announced today the completion of a multi-million-dollar investment in advanced etching, lithography, and deposition tooling at its Fremont, California wafer fabrication facility. The production ramp more than triples the Company's PLC based wafer production capacity, positioning Enablence to meet rapidly growing demand from its datacenter, AI infrastructure, and LiDAR businesses.

Over the past year, Enablence has successfully executed a roadmap expansion, accelerating equipment onboarding and process automation to significantly increase wafer production - especially to meet its growing North American based customers. Year-over-year, PLC wafer output has already more than tripled driven by a strong order book from its legacy datacoms and new AI and LiDAR businesses.

Demand for optical devices is accelerating due to the rapid expansion of AI and high-performance computing infrastructure, where traditional copper interconnects are limited in their ability to meet bandwidth, power, and latency requirements. Hyperscale data centers, edge vision systems, and AI-driven sensor platforms increasingly rely on compact, power-efficient PLC-based solutions to overcome silicon and thermal limitations, while OEMs push for lower energy-per-bit performance and higher port density. At the same time, reshoring and supply chain security priorities are driving North American customers to seek domestically produced optical components. Together, these drivers are making photonic integration-especially PLC-based architectures-a critical enabler for the next generation of data, AI, and vision systems.

"With the completion of our recent investments in tooling and production infrastructure to expand PLC production capacity, we are now in a much stronger position to rapidly fulfill high-volume orders from datacenter customers while accelerating the development of next-generation optical devices for AI and LiDAR applications-and, in particular, to support the continued growth of our North American PLC business," said Todd Haugen, CEO of Enablence Technologies.

Enablence Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA). The Company designs, manufactures, and sells optical components, primarily in the form of planar Lightwave circuits (PLC), artificial intelligence (AI) and LiDAR technologies on silicon-based chips. Enablence products support a broad range of customers in the multi-billion, datacenter, telecom, automotive, and industrial automation industries. Enablence operates a wafer fab in Fremont, California, with design centers in Asia and North America supported by sales and marketing operations worldwide.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company based on current expectations and assumptions of management, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with our business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, including the impact of the Term Loan, the Vortex Loan Amendment and the Pinnacle I Loan Amendment, the ability of the Company to repay any indebtedness, the ability of the Company to continue its operations as contemplated, the use of proceeds from the Term Loan and the Pinnacle I Loan Amendment, and the receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the Term Loan, Vortex Loan Amendment and the Pinnacle I Loan Amendment. These statements are not guarantees of performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including risks, including the ability of the Company to comply with covenants under the Loan Agreement and all other loan agreements and facilities the Company and its subsidiaries are subject to, risks relating to the Company's operations, business and economic conditions generally, the terms and availability of future financing and the ability of the Company to repay any indebtedness in accordance with the terms thereof (or at all). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and the assumptions on which such forward- looking statements are made, are reasonable based on the information available as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that such expectations or assumptions will prove to be correct. The Company cautions readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein as many factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect the Company's operations are outlined in the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Enablence's issuer profile. Enablence does not intend and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission, or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

# # #

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278492

Source: Enablence Technologies Inc.