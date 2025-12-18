Regulatory News:
AFYREN (Paris:ALAFY), a greentech company offering manufacturers biobased, low-carbon ingredients through a unique fermentation technology based on a circular model, announces today its financial calendar for 2026.
Indicative financial calendar1
Events
Dates
2025 Full-Year Results
Tuesday March 31, 2026 (after market close)
Annual General Meeting
Tuesday June 16, 2026
2026 Half-Year Results
Friday September 25, 2026 (before market opens)
About AFYREN
AFYREN is a French greentech company, founded in 2012, focused on providing innovative, sustainable solutions to reduce reliance on fossil-based resources. AFYREN's proprietary, nature-inspired fermentation technology valorizes local biomass from non-food agricultural co-products to produce 100% biobased, low-carbon carboxylic acids. The company's sustainable solutions address decarbonization challenges in a wide variety of strategic sectors, including human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, life sciences, materials science, plus lubricants and technical fluids. AFYREN's competitive, plug-and-play, circular technology enables manufacturers to adopt sustainable solutions without modifying production processes.
The company's first industrial plant, AFYREN NEOXY, a joint venture with Bpifrance's SPI fund, is based in the Grand-Est region of France, serving primarily the European market. AFYREN is also pursuing a project in Thailand with a global leader in the sugar industry and is building its presence in the Americas, based on existing distribution agreements.
At the end of 2024, AFYREN employed 130 people across sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. Committed to continuous innovation, the company invests 20% of its annual budget in R&D to further develop the range of sustainable solutions.
AFYREN is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY).
For more information, visit www.afyren.com and follow us on LinkedIn
1 Information subject to change.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251218172580/en/
Contacts:
AFYREN
Director for ESG, Communications and Public Affairs
Caroline Petigny
caroline.petigny@afyren.com
Investor Relations
Mark Reinhard
investisseurs@afyren.com
NewCap
Investor Relations
Théo Martin Mathilde Bohin
Tel: 01 44 71 94 94
afyren@newcap.eu
Media Relations
Nicolas Mérigeau Gaëlle Fromaigeat
Tel: 01 44 71 94 98
afyren@newcap.eu