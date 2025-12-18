Wind River, Red Hat, and Rakuten Symphony Lead ABI Research's Telco Cloud-Native Platform Ranking

ABI Research identifies top performers in innovation and implementation as operators deploy cloud-native platforms across core and RAN workloads.

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The telco cloud-native transformation is intensifying as operators work to optimize operations and prepare their networks for the next phase of the AI supercycle, driven by the distribution of AI inference across the network. Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research today announced the results of its latest competitive ranking of telco cloud-native platforms. The assessment finds that Wind River, Red Hat, and Rakuten Symphony have emerged as clear leaders in delivering container-as-a-service (CaaS) solutions optimized for 5G core and radio access network (RAN) workloads. These platforms are setting the pace for innovation and implementation as the telecom industry shifts toward more distributed, automated, and secure cloud-native architectures.

"Telco cloud-native platforms are no longer a future vision, they are being deployed today across core and RAN," said Dimitris Mavrakis, Senior Research Director at ABI Research. "Operators need platforms that combine Kubernetes automation with telco-grade security, observability, and lifecycle management. Wind River, Red Hat, and Rakuten Symphony exemplify this approach, enabling carriers to scale efficiently while meeting stringent performance and reliability requirements."

According to ABI Research's Telco Cloud-Native Platforms: CaaS Layers for Core and RAN report, Wind River ranks first overall, driven by extensive deployments across Tier 1 operators and its ability to deliver deterministic performance for RAN and edge environments. Red Hat follows closely with its OpenShift platform, which has become a de facto standard for telco-grade Kubernetes by offering advanced CI/CD integration and multi-cluster policy governance. Rakuten Symphony secures the third position, leveraging operational expertise from Rakuten Mobile to deliver automation-first solutions that significantly reduce deployment timelines and operational complexity.

The report highlights several key market trends, including the expansion of network cloudification beyond the core, rising requirements for automation and security, and the growing importance of open ecosystems. The leading vendors identified in the competitive assessment demonstrate strong capabilities across each of these domains.

These findings are from ABI Research's Telco Cloud-Native Platforms: CaaS Layers for Core and RAN competitive assessment. This report is part of the company's Telco AI research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research?????????????,?????????,???????????????????????,??????????????,??????????????????????????,??????????

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Jason Scheer

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309035/ABI_Research_2024.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wind-river-red-hat-and-rakuten-symphony-lead-abi-researchs-telco-cloud-native-platform-ranking-302646001.html