Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI Expands IBM Collaboration to Deploy Enterprise-Grade AI at the Edge with Available Infrastructure's SanQtum AI Platform

Datavault AI will activate a secured multi-city edge AI network for real-time data tokenization, security, and monetization across New York and Philadelphia

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq:DVLT), a leader in instant data monetization & enterprise digital twins, announced it will deliver enterprise-grade AI performance at the edge in New York and Philadelphia through an expanded collaboration with IBM using the SanQtum AI platform. Operated by Available Infrastructure, SanQtum AI is a fleet of synchronized micro edge data centers running IBM's watsonx portfolio of AI products on a zero-trust network. The combined deployment is designed to enable cybersecure data storage and compute, real-time data scoring, tokenization, and ultra-low-latency, across two of the most data-dense metro regions in the United States.

By running Datavault AI's Information Data Exchange and DataScore agents - built with watsonx - within SanQtum AI's zero-trust edge environment, Datavault AI can help clients process and tokenize data when it is created, transforming raw inputs into authenticated, tradable digital property in real-time. This capability supports enterprise AI workloads, media analytics, identity verification, tokenization, credentialing, and high-security data commerce without having to rely on public cloud infrastructure, which can present major security risks.

"We now have the infrastructure to deliver what the market has only talked about," said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. "The watsonx portfolio of AI products gives us the added intelligence, SanQtum AI gives us the speed, and together they give Datavault AI the ability to create authenticated digital property nearly at the instant data comes into existence. I believe this could change the economics of data, helping us serve enterprises such as media leaders, sports organizations and government agencies across the Northeast Corridor with unmatched performance and security."

The combination of Datavault AI and SanQtum AI aims to help clients instantly tokenize, value, verify, and monetize data as a real-time asset class, by:

Removing dependence on centralized cloud pipelines

Eliminating lag between data creation and monetization

Preventing tampering by keeping data inside a zero-trust local network

Allowing enterprises to treat their data as instant, tradable digital property

"By unifying speed, resilience, and trusted protection in a single platform, SanQtum AI provides a powerful new foundation for AI and computing safety, reliability, and performance," added Daniel Gregory, CEO of Available Infrastructure. "Datavault AI's deployment of this technology, in collaboration with IBM, will help bolster enterprise-grade AI in the Northeast in ways that we believe will set the bar higher than ever for others to follow."

Biz Dziarmaga, Head of Americas AI Partnerships at IBM, added, "Our work with Datavault AI and Available Infrastructure demonstrates the power of IBM's ecosystem approach-leveraging watsonx to deliver scalable AI that helps enterprises drive smarter operations and faster business outcomes."

SanQtumAI's GPU-rich edge distributed architecture is designed to enable Datavault AI to deliver this capability at operational scale across New York and Philadelphia in Q1 2026, with plans to expand in multiple metro regions.

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq:DVLT) provides data monetization, verification, and digital-property technologies that transform raw data into authenticated, tradable assets. Its patented Information Data Exchange powers enterprise intelligence, credentialing systems, and advanced analytics. For more information, please visit https://www.dvlt.ai.

About Available Infrastructure.

Based in Northern Virginia along the Washington, DC, beltway, Available Infrastructure combines national security-grade, zero trust cyber protection and AI-powered, quantum-ready edge computing into an integrated edge solution for critical infrastructure, sensitive data, and enterprise AI models. Available Infrastructure is an IBM Platinum Partner. For more information, please visit https://availableinfrastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws regarding Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq: DVLT), its business strategies, technology integrations, expected performance, and future operating results. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and can often be identified by terminology such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "may," "should," "could," "will," "potential," "target," "continue," and similar expressions, or their negative forms.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) Datavault AI's Embedded Solution Agreement with IBM and the anticipated benefits, enhancements, and capabilities derived from access to IBM technologies, including SanQtum AI Enterprise Units, GPU infrastructure, and cloud-enabled deployment models; (ii) the expected performance, scalability, and commercial impact of Datavault AI's Information Data Exchange and tokenization ecosystem when integrated with IBM Programs; (iii) the projected expansion of Datavault AI operations and customer adoption across the New York and Philadelphia metro regions and other geographic markets; (iv) the anticipated ability of Datavault AI to accelerate data processing, automate valuation and pricing engines, support enterprise-grade AI workloads, and expand data-commerce applications; (v) planned deployment timelines, commercialization pathways, and revenue opportunities connected to Datavault AI's use of IBM technology under the ESA; (vi) expectations regarding future demand for data monetization, secure credentialing, digital-property creation, and AI-driven analytics; and (vii) Datavault AI's broader strategic, operational, and financial objectives.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations based on information available at the time of this release and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks include, but are not limited to, uncertainties relating to integration of IBM technologies, reliance on third-party infrastructure, changes in market conditions, fluctuations in demand for enterprise AI and data tokenization solutions, regulatory developments, competition within the AI and data-commerce sectors, potential delays or modifications to deployment plans, cybersecurity risks, operational challenges, and broader economic and geopolitical factors that may impact business performance or customer adoption. Additional information regarding these and other risk factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

