Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI Announces Update Regarding Distribution of Josh Gibson Coin

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset tokenization technologies, announced today that, in connection with its previously announced launch of the Josh Gibson Coin (the "Gibson Coins"), the Datavault AI board of directors (the "Datavault Board") has set March 9, 2026 (subject to the right of the Datavault Board to change such date) as the record date for the dividend of the Gibson Coins to eligible record holders of Datavault AI common stock and other eligible Datavault AI equity securities. In addition, the Datavault Board has set April 30, 2026 as the distribution date for the Gibson Coins. The distribution of the Gibson Coins will commence on such date and be made to eligible record equity holders of Datavault AI on the basis of one (1) coin for every one (1) share of Datavault AI common stock held (or shares of common stock underlying other Datavault AI equity securities held, subject to the contractual terms of such securities) by such holders as of the record date.

The record date and/or the distribution date for the dividend may be changed by the Datavault Board for any reason at any time prior to the actual distribution date, and completion of the distribution of the Gibson Coin is conditioned upon the Datavault Board having not revoked the dividend prior to the distribution date, including for a material change to the solvency or surplus analysis presented to the Datavault Board.

Datavault AI will provide further details regarding the terms and conditions of the distribution of the Gibson Coins, and instructions regarding wallet setup, token access and distribution procedures to eligible record equity holders of Datavault AI on the books and records of the transfer agent of Datavault AI, in a subsequent communication prior to the distribution date.

The Gibson Coins are a digital collectible intended solely for personal, non-commercial use. The Gibson Coins do not in and of themselves: (i) represent or confer any equity, voting, dividend, profit-sharing, or ownership rights in Datavault AI or any other entity; (ii) provide any right to receive monetary payments, distributions, or appreciation; or (iii) create any expectation of profit or reliance on the managerial or entrepreneurial efforts of Datavault AI or others. The Gibson Coins are not designed or intended to function as an investment, currency or financial product, and it is not being offered, sold or distributed for fundraising or capital-raising purposes. Use of the Gibson Coins is limited to entertainment, event-access and digital-collectible functions. Any transferability features are provided solely to support personal digital item portability and not to facilitate or imply investment or speculative use.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (Nasdaq:DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA, ADIO and Sumerian patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our declaration and/or payment of distributions to our shareholders, and our expectations regarding the terms and/or timing of the distribution of the Gibson Coin (including that the Datavault Board may change the record date and/or the distribution date and may revoke the dividend entirely) and any distribution of a special commemorative Gibson Coin to our shareholders, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: risks related to legal proceedings that may be instituted against Datavault AI regarding the Gibson Coin and the dividend distribution thereof to Datavault AI's eligible equity holders; risks associated with the right of the Datavault Board to change the record date and/or the distribution date, and/or to revoke the distribution of the Gibson Coin prior to the distribution date; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments it may make.

