Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI Reports Significant Institutional Ownership Growth as Platform Expansion Accelerates

Between the fourth quarter of 2025 and February 2026, several major asset managers significantly expanded their positions in Datavault AI. According to recent public filings, Vanguard increased its holdings from approximately 393,000 shares to 11.8 million shares. State Street expanded from roughly 335,000 shares to 10.0 million shares. BlackRock increased its position from approximately 136,000 shares to 4.1 million shares. These changes represent percentage increases of approximately 2,900%, 2,800%, and 3,000%, respectively.

Management views this increase in institutional participation as support for Datavault AI's execution strategy and long-term revenue potential. The ownership expansion follows a period of substantial operational growth. Leadership attributes this growth to expanding enterprise adoption, strategic acquisitions, and high-visibility commercial partnerships.

Recent platform expansion includes agreements with Sports Illustrated and NFL Alumni, extending Datavault AI's presence within premium sports media ecosystems. The Company also completed the acquisition of API Media, strengthening its media distribution capabilities and enhancing its data monetization infrastructure.

In addition, Datavault AI announced in 2025 a $150 million strategic investment from Scilex Holding Company, further reinforcing capital resources as the Company scales.

"Data is no longer just information. It's an asset class," said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. "We are building the secure infrastructure that enables enterprises and media platforms to capture, manage, and monetize that value at scale."

With increased institutional participation, expanding commercial relationships, and continued platform integration, Datavault AI positioned for heightened visibility and sustained growth across capital markets and industry channels in 2026.

Datavault AI (Nasdaq:DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA, ADIO and Sumerian patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, anticipated growth in 2026, and the expected operational, technical and commercial outcomes of the Company's commercial strategy, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: risks related to the ability of Datavault AI to successfully implement its commercial partnerships, collaborations and/or strategies; the risk that asset managers and other institutional investors may not increase or maintain their ownership interests in Datavault AI; changes in market demand for Datavault AI's services and products; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments it may make.

