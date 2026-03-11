Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI CEO Nathaniel Bradley to Present at Luminary 2026 During Oscars Weekend in Los Angeles

Datavault AI (Nasdaq:DVLT) Debuts Tokenized Legacy Platform and ADIO Technology at Beverly Center Alongside Scott Page's My Moon Experience, Pink Floyd Live Performance, and Entertainment Industry Luminaries

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset tokenization technologies, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Nathaniel (Nate) Bradley will deliver a featured presentation at Luminary 2026 - Film, AI, Music and Crypto Innovators, a premier conference taking place Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Beverly Center (8500 Beverly Blvd, Suite 835, Los Angeles, CA 90048) as part of Oscars Weekend 2026.

The Luminary 2026 event is produced by Space Blue/MMF (Dallas Santana) and Hollywood Road Show TV (Chantelle Borelli) and forms the centerpiece of a four-day entertainment and technology activation series running March 12-15 across multiple iconic Los Angeles venues, including the Beverly Center and the Universal Hilton. Bradley's presentation is scheduled for the 2:00-3:45 PM block on Saturday, March 14.

Tokenized Legacy: The Infrastructure Hollywood Has Been Waiting For

Bradley's presentation will introduce Datavault AI's Tokenized Legacy platform - a planned blockchain-based infrastructure that enables athletes, musicians, and entertainers to own, protect, and monetize their name, image, and likeness ("NIL") rights permanently and transparently on-chain. Every usage is permissioned, every payment is automated and traceable, and rights holders retain full ownership through every resale and licensing transaction.

The Beverly Center presentation directly follows Datavault AI's February 26, 2026, Josh Gibson Coin launch at its Philadelphia headquarters - what the Company believes is the first tokenized legacy athlete digital collectible issued by a Nasdaq-listed public company. Los Angeles marks the platform's entertainment industry debut, building on a period of rapid expansion that includes the completed acquisition of API Media Innovation Inc. - a veteran AV/IT provider to the PGA Championship, Ryder Cup, and Kentucky Derby - live activations at Super Bowl LX, a fan-data collaboration with the World Boxing Council, and the formation of Mandela Digital Ventures with members of the Nelson Mandela family.

"Data is no longer just information. It's an asset class. We are building the secure infrastructure that enables enterprises and media platforms to capture, manage, and monetize that value at scale." - Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO, Datavault AI

My Moon Experience and the Space-Based Content Preservation Story

Adding a unique dimension to Datavault AI's Oscars Weekend presence is its association with Scott Page's My Moon Experience (mymoonexp.net), a space-based digital content preservation initiative. Page - a longtime member of Pink Floyd and veteran audio-visual technology advocate - will perform live at the Beverly Center on Friday, March 13.

The My Moon Experience project places proprietary intellectual property ("IP") and entertainment content into lunar-orbit data preservation, positioning space as the ultimate tamper-proof medium for irreplaceable digital assets. This aligns directly with Datavault AI's blockchain-based infrastructure, which secures content provenance and rights ownership on-chain. Together, the two initiatives represent a convergence of space-based preservation and on-chain rights management - a combination that has no parallel in the entertainment industry today.

The broader event ecosystem includes the Luminary 2026 catalog of entertainment IP, music supervision credits spanning landmark films including Drive, Whiplash, and the Twilight franchise, as well as co-presenters from across sports, entertainment, and music IP communities.

ADIO Technology: A Live Demo at the Forefront of Broadcast Innovation

Also on demonstration at both the Friday and Saturday Beverly Center activations will be Datavault AI's ADIO audio data transmission technology. ADIO enables broadcasters - television, radio, satellite, and streaming platforms - to embed invisible, inaudible data tones directly into an audio signal. When received by a smartphone microphone, those tones instantly deliver mobile content to the user's device: directions, promotions, event information, and more. No app download required. No Wi-Fi or cellular network required. No power connection required. The data travels entirely over sound.

The live ADIO demonstration offers broadcast media a direct, camera-ready moment: a reporter can hear nothing, hold up a phone, and watch content appear in real time. ADIO is currently in exploration across retail, healthcare, sports and entertainment venues, education, and transportation sectors.

Hollywood Strikes, NIL Rights, and the Infrastructure Solution

The 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes were driven in large part by concerns over artificial intelligence ("AI")-generated content, digital replicas, and the lack of transparent, on-chain payment reporting for artists. The contracts that ended those strikes required studios to obtain artist consent and provide compensation for any such use. Datavault AI's platform converts those contract commitments into technical guarantees: every NIL usage is permissioned, every royalty is automatically routed on-chain, and every rights agreement is permanently attached to the asset with no possibility of unauthorized duplication or unreported resale.

Partner WAD3 Holdings - co-founded by two-time Super Bowl Champion Billy Davis - joins Datavault AI at Luminary 2026. The partnership is built around the conviction that athletes and entertainers should own the infrastructure that monetizes their legacies, not merely license their identities to platforms that do.



