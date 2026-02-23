Wellgistics Health, Inc.: DataVault AI and Wellgistics Health Announce Plans to Expand Partnership to Include Healthcare Delivery Intellectual Property for Healthcare as a Service Blockchain-enabled Smart Contracts

The global blockchain in healthcare market is projected to grow from $11 billion in 2024 to $214 billion by 2030, with annual growth rates expected to exceed 60%

Ongoing PharmacyChain technology build-out already involves key technology components necessary to enable Healthcare as a Service (HaaS) smart contracts

Datavault AI partner programming capabilities included to speed market entry

Wellgistics' recently announced NFL Alumni Health partnership provides trusted marketing capability to help drive market awareness and adoption

Wellgistics Pharmacy's online prescription fulfillment capability set to become primary distribution channel for prescription drugs and OTC health products

Wellgistics Pharmacy Network participants to enable 'hub and spoke' model for in-person healthcare touchpoints for patients and local providers via referral network

Wellgistics plans to update its current iOS app as the vehicle to enable adoption

PHILADELPHIA, PA AND TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT)("Datavault AI"), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset tokenization technologies, and Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX) ("Wellgistics"), a health information technology leader, integrating proprietary pharmacy dispensing optimization artificial intelligence ('AI') platform EinsteinRx into its patented blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain, today announced plans to expand their existing blockchain-enabled smart contracts partnership initially focused on digitizing tracking of prescription drugs from script to fulfillment. The companies intend to add additional Datavault AI intellectual property that will enable Wellgistics' emerging Healthcare as a Service ('HaaS') business model that will include data integration from hospitals, clinics, diagnostics labs, mental health AI tools, wearables and insurance companies in order to deliver a comprehensive healthcare solution designed to improve patient outcomes while reducing total cost of care.

"Our recently announced partnership with NFL Alumni Health allows us to have confidence that we have a trusted partner capable of reaching and motivating patients to take greater control over their healthcare with HaaS," said Prashant Patel, RPh, President & Interim-CEO of Wellgistics Health. "With the emergence of telehealth as fixture in the healthcare system, and all key constituents within healthcare increasing adopting cloud-based solutions to help integrate data transfer, it makes perfect sense to target a comprehensive app-based solution that integrates various' provider data outputs for patients to take control of their healthcare. Datavault AI's unique smart contracts intellectual property positions us to have a protected first mover advantage for our proprietary app through which patients will be able to securely consolide all of the key HaaS data needed in order to train our AI models with a view towards improving patients outcomes with a lower total cost of care."

Wellgistics intends to deploy a 'hub and spoke' prescription drug delivery model relying primarily on its own online Wellgistics Pharmacy in the United States to dispense prescription drug and OTC products to patients, while facilitating patient engagement with local independent pharmacies within the Wellgistics Pharmacy Network for urgent fulfilment and for more complex healthcare interactions, including a local referral network for non-prescription drug-related healthcare services. The Company is leveraging its partnership with Tollo Health to enable telemedicine visits initially targeting the GLP-1 and Long COVID markets, as well as a patient engagement tool via a stealth mental health AI startup in which Wellgistics recently made a strategic investment . Wellgistics intends to continue to expand its ecosystem to include hospitals, clinics, diagnostic labs, as well as other healthcare and wellness service providers to make available the best solution for patients. Wellgistics plans to update its current iOS app as the patient adoption mechanism.

"Datavault AI is focused on the creation of shareholder value with and for our partners through strategic field of use licensing. We believe our license and royalty agreement with Wellgistic allows us together to solve for pharmaceutical logistics issues, using blockchain and AI, that have plagued the healthcare industry for far too long," said Nathaniel Bradley, President & CEO of Datavault AI. "We intend to work very closely with Wellgistics' management, while making available our patented solutions that will have Wellgistics prepared for the leap to quantum computing and as an immutable future in this all important market of healthcare."

The global blockchain in healthcare market currently stands at $11 billion USD, and is projected to grow to $214 billion by 2030 according to Grandview Research, with compound annual rates expected to exceed 60% per year. The U.S. prescription drug market, where independent pharmacies play a vital role, represents a $634 billion market opportunity, projected to grow to $883 billion by 2030 according to Grandview Research. The global healthcare as a service market is expected to grow from $25 billion in 2024 to $74 billion by 2030 according to Grandview Research amid increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions across hospitals, clinics and insurance companies. The global diagnostics services market was estimated at $1.1 trillion in 2024 and is expected to grow to $4 trillion by 2034 according to Polaris market research. The healthcare wearables medical device market is expected to grow from $42 billion in 2024 to $160 billion by 2030 according to Grandview Research, driven largely by the rise of remote patient monitoring, home healthcare, and a greater emphasis on fitness and healthy living. The implanted medical device market was $91 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $130 billion by 2030 according to Grandview Research. These markets all continue to face supply chain inefficiencies, lack of transparency, fraud, waste, abuse and delayed payments that strain profitability and patient care. Blockchain-based, tokenized smart contracts technology integration leveraging artificial intelligence could help significantly improve healthcare transparency, trust and efficiency while improving patient outcomes.

These healthcare markets are expected to be significantly disrupted by technology adoption in the coming years as the need for secure data transfer and AI analysis necessitates access to blockchain-enabled solutions that address the pending quantum computing paradigm shift. Wellgistics and Datavault AI believe they are well positioned to take advantage of these market shifts.

"We are very excited with the direction of our Datavault AI partnership given their unique intellectual property as it relates to smart contracts, digital twins and data valuation in healthcare," said Srini Kalla, Chief Technology Officer at Wellgistics. "Having previously served in senior roles at OptumRx (NYSE: UNH) and Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV), I am excited to be here at Wellgistics as we begin the smart contracts revolution in healthcare with a proprietary intellectual property position."

DataVault AI's industry-leading platform, including its patented Information Data Exchange (IDE) and expertise in securely attaching physical assets to immutable blockchain metadata, provide the foundational intellectual property that enables this tokenization. By leveraging DataVault AI's robust, regulatory-compliant technology, Wellgistics can create tokenized digital representations of healthcare-related elements - from patient profiles to diagnostic lab results to prescription fulfillment - facilitating seamless smart contract execution, real-time data integrity, reduced intermediaries, and new avenues for efficient, trustless, quantum-proof healthcare transactions.

About Wellgistics Health, Inc.

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ: WGRX) is a health information technology leader, integrating proprietary pharmacy dispensing optimization artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx into its patented blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain to optimize the prescription drug dispending journey. Its integrated platform connects 6,500+ pharmacies (the "Wellgistics Pharmacy Network") and 200+ manufacturers, offering wholesale distribution, digital prescription routing, direct-to-patient delivery, and AI-powered hub services such as eligibility, adherence, onboarding, prior authorization, and cash-pay fulfillment as needed to optimize patient access. Wellgistics provides end-to-end solutions designed to restore access, transparency, and trust in the U.S. prescription drug market for independent pharmacies.

For more information, visit www.wellgisticshealth.com.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. Datavault AI is an IBM Platinum Partner. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA, ADIO and Sumerian patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, the timing, scope and expected benefits of Datavault AI's audience engagement activities and outreach, and the anticipated benefits of Datavault AI's commercial partnerships and/or collaborations, including, without limitation, with Sports Illustrated, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: risks related to the ability of Datavault AI to successfully implement its commercial partnerships, collaborations and/or strategies; changes in market demand for Datavault AI's services and products; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments it may make.

Trademarks, Trade Names, Service Marks and Copyrights

We own or have rights to use various trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights, which are protected under applicable intellectual property laws. This press release also contains trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights of other companies, which are, to our knowledge, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, certain trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights referred to in this press release may appear without the ©, , and symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights or the rights of the applicable licensors to these trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights. We do not intend our use or display of other parties' trademarks, tradenames, service marks or copyrights to imply, and such use or display should not be construed to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, these other parties.

