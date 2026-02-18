Wellgistics Health, Inc.: Wellgistics Health Targets Expansion into $6.3 Billion Mental Health Software Market with Strategic Investment into Stealth Mental Health AI Startup

Previously announced partnership with Tollo Health subsidiary TolloCare adding telehealth service offering to drive Wellgistics Pharmacy prescription drug dispending of GLP-1 drugs and promote patient engagement via mental health AI software solution for compliance and to promote lifestyle changes

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX), a health information technology leader, integrating proprietary pharmacy dispensing optimization artificial intelligence ('AI') platform EinsteinRx into its patented blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain, today announced that it has completed a strategic investment in a San Francisco-based mental health AI startup on the cusp of launching its service following successful beta testing. The investment fortifies the Company's strategic partnership with Tollo Health that was expanded to support Wellgistics' partnership with NFL Alumni Health.

Wellgistics is increasing its focus on patient engagement to help improve prescription drug compliance, promote complementary healthcare products such as medical food Forzet that helps improve muscle maintenance via mitochondrial biogenesis, as well as further entrench itself within its Wellgistics Pharmacy Network as local pharmacy outlets become touchpoints to provide additional products, services and support for patients. By combining digital engagement with local physical pharmacy outlets, Wellgistics aims to provide unique support for patients throughout their healthcare journey, especially patients who are initiating GLP-1 drug treatment and need assistance managing potential side effects.

According to SNS Insider, the mental health software is expected to grow from $6.3 billion in 2025 to $18.1 billion by 2033 driven by the growing adoption of digital healthcare platforms, increasing awareness of mental health conditions and the increasing adoption of software-based treatments, monitoring, and care coordination in clinical and non-clinical settings.

About Wellgistics Health, Inc.

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) is a health information technology leader, integrating proprietary pharmacy dispensing optimization artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx into its patented blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain to optimize the prescription drug dispending journey. Its integrated platform connects 6,500+ pharmacies (the "Wellgistics Pharmacy Network") and 200+ manufacturers, offering wholesale distribution, digital prescription routing, direct-to-patient delivery, and AI-powered hub services such as eligibility, adherence, onboarding, prior authorization, and cash-pay fulfillment as needed to optimize patient access. Wellgistics provides end-to-end solutions designed to restore access, transparency, and trust in the U.S. prescription drug market for independent pharmacies.

For more information, visit www.wellgisticshealth.com.

