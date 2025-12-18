STMicroelectronics N.V.: Resolutions approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Resolutions approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Amsterdam, December 18, 2025 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced the results related to the voting items of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) which was held today in Amsterdam.

The proposed resolutions were both approved by the Shareholders:

the appointment of Armando Varricchio, as member of the Supervisory Board, for a term expiring at the end of the 2028 AGM; and





the appointment of Orio Bellezza, as member of the Supervisory Board, for a term expiring at the end of the 2028 AGM.





The agenda and all relevant detailed information concerning the EGM, as well as all related EGM materials, are available on the Company's website (www.st.com).

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jérôme Ramel

EVP Corporate Development & Integrated External Communication

Tel: +41.22.929.59.20

jerome.ramel@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Alexis Breton

Corporate External Communications

Tel: +33.6.59.16.79.08

alexis.breton@st.com