Press Release

December 18, 2025

Renault Group welcomes the upgrade to an investment grade 'BBB-' credit rating by S&P Global Ratings

S&P Global Ratings upgrades Renault SA to an investment grade long-term credit rating 'BBB-' with a stable outlook from 'BB+'

This upgrade reflects the in-depth transformation of the Group and the resilience of its business model

Boulogne-Billancourt, France, December 18, 2025 - Renault Group welcomes today the decision of the rating agency S&P Global Ratings to upgrade Renault SA's long-term credit rating to 'BBB-' with a stable outlook from 'BB+'. This step up to an investment grade credit rating reflects the success of Renault Group's refreshed product line-up, its multi-energy strategy (EV, ICE & hybrid) and its ongoing international expansion, notably through partnerships. This rating highlights the resilience of the Group's business model and its strong liquidity profile.

"We welcome S&P Global Ratings' upgrade, which recognizes Renault Group's significant progress in improving its profitability, strengthening its cash flow and reinforcing its strong liquidity profile. This step up is a fair recognition of the successful transformation of Renault Group conducted by our teams over the past years. We remain fully committed to continue to grow profitably, while maintaining a constant focus on value creation for our employees, our shareholders and our partners, altogether with a disciplined financial policy" said François Provost, CEO Renault Group.

The press release by S&P Global Ratings can be accessed via their homepage: www.spglobal.com/ratings.

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its 4 brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Mobilize - and offers sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in 114 countries, Renault Group sold 2.265 million vehicles in 2024. It employs more than 98,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, Renault Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

More information: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/