Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (TSXV: CHS) (the "Company" or "CHS"), an industry leader in healthcare benefits administration software and services, is pleased to announce the signing of a five-year contract with Amalgamated Employee Benefits Administrators and Amalgamated Life Insurance Company, (Amalgamated) providers of life and health insurance solutions along with delivering health insurance and pension benefits administration in the Taft Hartley Multi-Employer Union space, to deploy its advanced administration platform across the organization's pension and employee benefits operations.

The agreement was signed on December 16th, 2025 and expected started date is immediately upon signing.

The signing of this agreement will result in a significant increase in the Company's current revenue, approximately 25% on an annualized basis over the course of the contract. The Company expects the direct cost associated to fulfil this contract will be in the line with its historical average.

Under this agreement, CHS will deliver a comprehensive solution that unifies pension plan management, benefits enrollment, claims processing, compliance tracking, and advanced analytics in a single, cloud-based platform. The system is designed to streamline administrative workflows, improve participant experience, and support sustained growth across multi-employer and union-based health and pension plans.

"This five-year partnership marks a defining moment for Comprehensive Healthcare Systems and for the future of Taft-Hartley health and pension benefits administration, as our battle-tested Novus360 platform is deployed with one of the largest and most respected administrators in the multiemployer union space. This could significantly expand the reach of a solution that has already proven itself with union clients across the U.S.," said Chris Cosgrove, CEO of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems

"By unifying health and pension administration on a single, modern, member-first system, this agreement could set a new benchmark for eliminating outdated silos, delivering real-time transparency for members and trustees, and driving measurable cost savings and efficiency at enterprise scale."

"Our platform's robust capabilities and scalability align perfectly with the evolving administrative demands facing TPA's that manage diverse health and pension programs, and this milestone reinforces our commitment to delivering technology that simplifies administration, enhances member service, and helps administrators achieve measurable operational value."

"We are proud to be the trusted technology partner supporting our client's continued digital evolution and advancing innovation across the Taft-Hartley benefits market," stated Mr. Cosgrove.

Amalgamated reinforced this sentiment, highlighting the strategic importance of the collaboration. "We selected Comprehensive Healthcare Systems after an extensive evaluation process because of their depth of expertise in both pension and health benefits administration," said Sanjay Chojar, SVP and Chief Information Officer of Amalgamated. "The Novus360 platform stood out for its flexibility and integration capabilities within complex environments. This partnership will enable us to elevate our administrative service delivery and better serve our employer groups and participants."

CHS's solution includes data-driven analytics, automated workflows and secure cloud infrastructure to streamline plan administration while ensuring regulatory compliance and accuracy.

This five-year agreement reinforces CHS's position as a trusted technology partner for health and pension benefits administrators seeking scalable, integrated solutions, and continues to diversify the company's client base into new market segments and broaden its footprint across the healthcare and employee benefits ecosystem.

About Amalgamated Life Insurance Company and Amalgamated Employee Benefits Administrators, part of the Amalgamated Family of Companies

Founded in 1943, Amalgamated Life Insurance Company has since grown into a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions operating in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The Company provides competitive group products including Term Life, Medical Stop Loss, Disability and Specialty Drug Cost Management, as well as voluntary products such as Accident, Accidental Death & Dismemberment, Critical Illness, Dental, Disability, ID Theft, Legal, Portable Term Life and Whole Life, among others.

Since 1975, Amalgamated Life Insurance Company has consistently earned the "A" (Excellent) Rating from A.M. Best Company attesting to its strong fiscal position and claims paying abilities. The Company is a member of the Amalgamated Family of Companies; which includes: a third-party administrator, Amalgamated Employee Benefits Administrators; Amalgamated Medical Care Management, a medical care management firm; Amalgamated Agency, a property and casualty broker; and AliGraphics, a printing firm.

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction-capable systems. The Company's state-of-the-art Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefits administration (including self-funded employers, providers, and labor unions), providing healthcare administrative software and technology-enabled services.

