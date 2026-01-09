Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (TSXV: CHS) (OTCQB: CMHSF) (the "Company" or "CHS"), an industry leader in healthcare benefits administration software and services, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 7,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (the "Shares") and one-half of a warrant. Each whole warrant (the "Warrants") will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.00 for a period of three years after closing, subject to accelerated expiry if the common shares of the Company trade or close at a price of $1.25 or more for ten consecutive trading days. The proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital.

The Company further plans to conduct a securities for debt transaction (the "Settlement"), to settle up to US$893,250 (approximately C$1,232,685 equivalent) in liabilities through the issuance of up to 2,465,369 common shares at a price of $0.50 per share.

Completion of the Offering and the Settlement will be subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary approvals including that of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). All securities issued will be subject to hold periods under applicable securities laws. The Company may pay finder fees on the Offering in compliance with applicable laws and subject to Exchange approval.

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction-capable systems. The Company's state-of-the-art Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefits administration (including self-funded employers, providers, and labor unions), providing healthcare administrative software and technology-enabled services.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "budget", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "scheduled", "forecast", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "to be", "could", "would", "should", "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and conditional. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and globally; market volatility; unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release; and the risk of regulatory changes that may impact the business of the Company. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

