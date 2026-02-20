Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (TSXV: CHS) (OTCQB: CMHSF) (the "Company" or "CHS"), an industry leader in healthcare benefits administration software and services, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on February 25, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Chris Cosgrove, Chief Executive Officer of CHS.

Attendees will gain insight into Comprehensive Healthcare Systems' transformation into a scalable, high-margin AI-enabled healthcare SaaS platform addressing a critical and underserved segment of the U.S. benefits administration market. Through its proprietary Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare, Benefits and Pension Administration (HWBA) platform, CHS delivers an integrated, end-to-end solution for self-insured employers, labor unions, and third-party administrators, replacing fragmented legacy systems with automated, compliance-driven workflows.

Supporting more than one million lives annually and having processed over $1.8 billion in healthcare claims, the Company generates over 90% recurring revenue with customer retention exceeding 95%. With approximately C$35 million (US$25 million) in signed contracts, including a recently executed multi-year, multi-million-dollar agreement with Amalgamated Life Insurance Company, CHS is positioned to accelerate growth toward its targeted US$100 million in signed contracts by 2028.

Operating in a $4-6 billion U.S. healthcare benefits administration software market and currently valued at less than 1x forward revenue, CHS represents a de-risked platform entering its scaling phase with meaningful potential for margin expansion and valuation re-rating as execution continues.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/webinar/CMHSF/84559869456

Questions can be pre-submitted to CMHSF@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction-capable systems. The Company's state-of-the-art Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefits administration (including self-funded employers, providers, and labor unions), providing healthcare administrative software and technology-enabled services.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "budget", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "scheduled", "forecast", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "to be", "could", "would", "should", "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and conditional. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and globally; market volatility; unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release; and the risk of regulatory changes that may impact the business of the Company. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

