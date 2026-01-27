Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (TSXV: CHS) (the "Company" or "CHS"), an industry leader in healthcare benefits administration software and services, announces that due to strong interest from investors, it will increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 7,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of $3,500,000 (see news release of January 8, 2026 for details), by adding an additional 4,038,462 Units (the "Additional Unis") at a price of $0.52 per Additional Unit, for additional gross proceeds of up to $2,100,000. The Company anticipates insider participation in the Offering to be, subject to regulatory approvals, up to $2,200,000.

Completion of the Offering, as originally announced and as increased, will be subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary approvals including that of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). All securities issued will be subject to hold periods under applicable securities laws. The Company may pay finder fees on the Offering in compliance with applicable laws and subject to Exchange approval.

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction-capable systems. The Company's state-of-the-art Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefits administration (including self-funded employers, providers, and labor unions), providing healthcare administrative software and technology-enabled services.

