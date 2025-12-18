Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - WildBrain Ltd. (TSX: WILD) (or the "Company"), a global leader in kids' and family entertainment, reports that all nominees listed in its Management Information Circular ("Circular") dated November 18, 2025, were elected as directors of the Company at its annual and special meeting of shareholders, held today. Shareholders also approved a special resolution approving an amendment to the Company's Articles to, among other things, (i) eliminate the Company's non-voting shares and Preferred Variable Voting Shares, (ii) redesignate the Common Voting Shares and Variable Voting Shares as "Common shares", (iii) amend the rights, privileges and restrictions attached to the "Common shares" and (iv) create an unlimited number of Preferred shares, issuable in series. A copy of the new share terms can be found in Appendix "A" of the Circular available on SEDAR+. In addition, shareholders voted to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent auditor of the Company and re-approve the unallocated entitlements under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

The detailed results of the votes received for each director nominee were as follows:

Directors



% of Votes For % of Votes Against Youssef Ben-Youssef 99.54% 0.46% Erin Elofson 99.71% 0.29% Thomas McGrath 92.28% 7.72% Rita Middleton 99.70% 0.30% Josh Scherba 99.74% 0.26% Jonathan Whitcher 99.50% 0.50% Donald Wright 99.67% 0.33%

Donald Wright, Chair of the WildBrain Board, said: "The closure of our television channels earlier this year removed ownership restrictions under Canadian broadcast regulation, enabling shareholders to take the important step of simplifying our share structure under a single voting class. With these changes, we believe WildBrain is well positioned to pursue broader strategic options to drive long-term shareholder value."

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations through the wonder of storytelling. A leader in 360° franchise management-spanning Content Creation, Audience Engagement and Global Licensing-our mission is to cultivate and grow love for our own and partner brands through exceptional entertainment experiences. Home to such franchises as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi, we produce such acclaimed series as The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space, Camp Snoopy, Teletubbies Let's Go!, Yo Gabba GabbaLand!, Sonic Prime and Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City. With a library of approximately 14,000 half-hours, our shows reach kids and families everywhere, including on our YouTube network, which has generated more than 1.7 trillion minutes of watch time. Our consumer products licensing arm, WildBrain CPLG, represents our own and partner brands in every major territory worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, WildBrain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at wildbrain.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278552

Source: WildBrain Ltd.