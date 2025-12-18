

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ended its long-standing policy of giving all newborns a hepatitis B vaccine at birth. Instead, it will now recommend that parents and doctors decide on a case-by-case basis. However, health experts warn that this change could lead to more infections.



The decision follows a recommendation from the CDC's vaccine advisory group, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). The current panel was selected after US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. removed the previous members earlier this year.



Under the new guidance, newborns will automatically get the hepatitis B vaccine at birth only if their mother tests positive for the virus or if her status is unknown. If the mother is confirmed to be hepatitis B-negative, parents are advised to talk with a healthcare provider to decide whether their baby should receive the vaccine.



If parents choose not to vaccinate their baby at birth but later decide to do so, the CDC now recommends waiting until the child is at least two months old to get the first dose. This marks a major shift away from more than 30 years of medical advice. Since 1991, health officials have recommended that all infants receive the hepatitis B vaccine, starting at birth.



Experts are concerned because hepatitis B is a highly contagious liver infection. It spreads through blood or bodily fluids and can easily pass from a mother to her baby during childbirth. It can also spread through everyday contact, like bites or scratches during play.



While many adults recover from hepatitis B, some develop a long-term infection that raises the risk of liver cancer, liver failure, and cirrhosis. Chronic hepatitis B greatly increases the risk of early death. Babies and young children are especially vulnerable, as about 90 percent of infected infants and 30 percent of children aged 1 to 5 go on to develop chronic disease.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News