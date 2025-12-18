

Nike Inc (NKE) released a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $792 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $1.163 billion, or $0.78 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $12.427 billion from $12.354 billion last year.



Nike Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $792 Mln. vs. $1.163 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $12.427 Bln vs. $12.354 Bln last year.



