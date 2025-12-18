

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Menards, the home improvement retailer, is set to pay $750,000 to Wisconsin as part of a consumer protection settlement involving multiple states, as announced by Attorney General Josh Kaul on Wednesday.



The chain, which is based in Wisconsin, will pay a total of $4.25 million to ten different states following complaints regarding its prominent rebate program.



The settlement revolves around Menards' ongoing promotion that offered an 11 percent rebate through a mail-in method. According to Kaul, this program was misleading because it suggested an immediate discount at the point of sale, rather than a rebate that required customers to jump through extra hoops.



Officials in the state raised concerns that such advertising could lead customers to misunderstand how the savings actually worked.



As part of the settlement, Menards has agreed to work on providing a way for customers to submit rebates online, extending the redemption period to one year, and establishing an online system for customers to track their rebate claims.



The other states involved in the settlement are Arizona, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, and South Dakota.



