PREMI3NS, S3NS' (pronounced "sense") trusted cloud offering, has now received ANSSI's SecNumCloud qualification, meeting the most stringent protection requirements against extraterritorial laws in France and Europe

The fruition of the partnership between Thales and Google Cloud enables organizations from the private and public sectors to innovate and transform with one of the broadest ranges of managed services in a trusted cloud environment

Early adopters of S3NS include companies from the insurance, manufacturing, healthcare and finance industries

S3NS, a subsidiary of Thales in partnership with Google Cloud, today announced that PREMI3NS, its "Trusted Cloud" (Cloud de confiance) offering, has received the SecNumCloud 3.2 qualification delivered by the French National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI). Meeting SecNumCloud 3.2's protection and resilience requirements, which are known as the most demanding ones in France and Europe, it offers immunity from non-European extraterritorial laws.

ANSSI delivered the SecNumCloud 3.2 qualification for S3NS' PREMI3NS offering, meeting all its requirements and passing all three milestones of the qualification process.

With PREMI3NS, S3NS now offers businesses and public sector organizations the most extensive cloud service among the offerings that have received the SecNumCloud 3.2 qualification. PREMI3NS integrates the most advanced IaaS and PaaS technology from Google Cloud.

" The SecNumCloud 3.2 qualification is the result of the unparalleled collaboration between two cloud and cybersecurity leaders. It opens new opportunities for the French and European markets. Never has a SecNumCloud 3.2 certified cloud offering included such a wide range of managed services. PREMI3NS will enable its customers to innovate, optimize, and transform with utmost confidence and security with their most sensitive applications. As a matter of fact, Thales group has chosen S3NS for its own IT and its sensitive engineering." said Christophe Salomon, Deputy CEO, Secure Information and Communication Systems, Thales.

The SecNumCloud 3.2 qualification results from the original strategic partnership between Thales and Google Cloud and the creation of S3NS in 2022. It is the assertion of their combined ambition to offer an unparalleled solution on the market and is now available to all public and private organizations. With this qualification, S3NS, a company operating under French law and fully controlled by Thales, fulfills its commitment to deploying the most feature-rich cloud offering meeting the SecNumCloud 3.2 requirements on the market within three years of its creation.

PREMI3NS is operated and managed exclusively by S3NS employees in data centers located in France. All cloud technologies and their updates are quarantined, analyzed and then validated by S3NS before the company manages them in its dedicated infrastructure.

The SecNumCloud 3.2 framework is the most demanding standard for cloud security in Europe. France is currently the only country to require its public sector organizations to comply with its requirements when managing sensitive data, as the government commits to guaranteeing French citizens the optimal protection of their data.

Organizations are already choosing S3NS

PREMI3NS, now SecNumCloud-qualified, has been accessible for several months as part of S3NS' "early adopters" program and tested by about thirty pioneering customers. S3NS is currently supporting insurance companies (MGEN, Matmut, AGPM), companies from the manufacturing industry (Thales, Birdz, a subsidiary of Veolia), the financial sector (Qonto, BConnect) and services (Club Med) as they progressively migrate to the "Trusted Cloud" and leverage the combined expertise of Thales and Google Cloud. EDF selected S3NS for the storage, processing, and valorization of the Group's strategic data, and Thales is already using PREMI3NS for its internal information system and its engineering.

The broadest range of cloud services with the SecNumCloud qualification on the market

PREMI3NS offers a large portfolio of IaaS, PaaS, and CaaS services, allowing organizations to operate their most sensitive applications in a high-performance and trusted environment. The offering revolves around fundamental and proven Google Cloud technological components, such as Compute Engine for virtual machine management, Cloud Storage for data storage, and Cloud SQL for relational databases. This robust foundation provides access to all the capacity, innovation, and robustness of the cloud through advanced managed services, including Google Kubernetes Engine for containerization, BigQuery for the market-leading, serverless, and highly scalable data warehouse preparing for an easy transition to AI, as well as cutting-edge solutions for network and interconnection management.

This extensive service portfolio will continue to grow in the coming months with S3NS notably preparing the integration of generative artificial intelligence solutions, and reaffirming its commitment to providing its customers with constant access to the most innovative technologies, within a trusted framework.

About S3NS

An alliance between Thales, a global leader in data protection and cybersecurity, and Google Cloud, a global leader in cloud technologies, S3NS offers public institutions and private companies, concerned about further protecting their most sensitive data, highly secure public cloud offerings to operate their transition to the trusted cloud, meeting the criteria of the ANSSI SecNumCloud framework. S3NS is a company under French law entirely controlled by Thales.

