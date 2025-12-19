AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
|Clariant announces the divestment of its business in Venezuela
MUTTENZ, DECEMBER 19, 2025
Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, today announced that it signed and closed the divestment of its legal entity (Clariant Venezuela S.A.) in Venezuela for USD ~1.8 million (CHF ~ 1.4 million) to CMV Química, C.A., Venezuela as part of the ongoing footprint optimization. In 2024, Clariant's operations in Venezuela generated sales of around CHF 3 million and employed around 60 people.
Following the divestment of the Group's operations in Venezuela and in accordance with IFRS, a CHF ~ 236 million cumulative translation adjustments (CTA) currently recorded as a separate component in the equity of the balance sheet ("cumulative translation reserves"), will be recycled through the income statement within the financial result. This reclassification of the cumulative translation reserves is a noncash item. It will reduce reported net profit and reported earnings per share (EPS) for 2025. The reclassification and recycling will have no impact on Clariant's cash flow statement, the Board of Director's shareholder distribution framework and Clariant's profitability guidance of EBITDA before exceptional items of 17 - 18 % for 2025.
Clariant is a focused specialty chemical company led by the overarching purpose of "Greater chemistry - between people and planet." By connecting customer focus, innovation, and people, the company creates solutions to foster sustainability in different industries. On 31 December 2024, Clariant totaled a staff number of 10 465 and recorded sales of CHF 4.152 billion in the fiscal year for its continuing businesses. Since January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three Business Units Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives. Clariant is based in Switzerland.
