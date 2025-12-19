Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Übernahme von Weltraum-Technologie ins Portfolio?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 895929 | ISIN: CH0012142631 | Ticker-Symbol: CLRN
Tradegate
18.12.25 | 18:18
7,700 Euro
+0,33 % +0,025
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIANT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLARIANT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6407,73507:45
7,6457,74007:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.12.2025 07:10 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clariant announces the divestment of its business in Venezuela

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Clariant announces the divestment of its business in Venezuela

MUTTENZ, DECEMBER 19, 2025

Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, today announced that it signed and closed the divestment of its legal entity (Clariant Venezuela S.A.) in Venezuela for USD ~1.8 million (CHF ~ 1.4 million) to CMV Química, C.A., Venezuela as part of the ongoing footprint optimization. In 2024, Clariant's operations in Venezuela generated sales of around CHF 3 million and employed around 60 people.

Following the divestment of the Group's operations in Venezuela and in accordance with IFRS, a CHF ~ 236 million cumulative translation adjustments (CTA) currently recorded as a separate component in the equity of the balance sheet ("cumulative translation reserves"), will be recycled through the income statement within the financial result. This reclassification of the cumulative translation reserves is a noncash item. It will reduce reported net profit and reported earnings per share (EPS) for 2025. The reclassification and recycling will have no impact on Clariant's cash flow statement, the Board of Director's shareholder distribution framework and Clariant's profitability guidance of EBITDA before exceptional items of 17 - 18 % for 2025.

CORPORATE MEDIA RELATIONS



Jochen Dubiel
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com



Ellese Caruana
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
ellese.caruana@clariant.com



Luca Lavina
Phone +41 61 469 63 63

luca.lavina@clariant.com



Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.		INVESTOR RELATIONS



Andreas Schwarzwälder
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
andreas.schwarzwaelder@clariant.com



Thijs Bouwens
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
thijs.bouwens@clariant.com















This media release contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators, and other risk factors such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the Company's ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social, and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation, and consumer confidence, on a global, regional, or national basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.



www.clariant.com



Clariant is a focused specialty chemical company led by the overarching purpose of "Greater chemistry - between people and planet." By connecting customer focus, innovation, and people, the company creates solutions to foster sustainability in different industries. On 31 December 2024, Clariant totaled a staff number of 10 465 and recorded sales of CHF 4.152 billion in the fiscal year for its continuing businesses. Since January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three Business Units Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives. Clariant is based in Switzerland.

Attachment

  • CLARIANT MEDIA RELEASE DIVESTMENT VENEZUELA_20251219 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/de1ba59e-de90-43ef-8575-42007d5b1272)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.