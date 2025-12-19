Guerbet: Appointment of Mr. François Convenant as Senior Vice President of Interventional Radiology and his entry into the Executive Committee

Guerbet announces the appointment of Mr. François Convenant as Senior Vice President of Interventional Radiology and his entry into the Executive Committee

Villepinte, December 19, 2025:

GUERBET (FR0000032526 GBT), a global player in medical imaging, announces the appointment of François Convenant as Senior Vice President of Interventional Radiology.

In this role, he joins the Guerbet Group's Executive Committee (COMEX).

This appointment marks an important milestone for Guerbet, confirming its leadership in the field of interventional radiology.

François Convenant joined GUERBET in September 2018. He has extensive international experience in the healthcare and medical device sector. Before joining Guerbet, he held management positions at leading companies, spearheading innovation and growth projects in surgical solutions and interventional devices. His expertise covers strategy, development, and commercial transformation, with a strong commitment to improving clinical practices.

Interventional Radiology: a pillar of modern medicine

Interventional radiology is a rapidly expanding medical specialty that combines advanced imaging with minimally invasive therapeutic procedures. It enables practitioners to perform targeted procedures-such as the treatment of cancer, vascular diseases, or chronic conditions-while reducing risks, hospitalization time, and recovery time for patients.

This field is at the heart of major developments in healthcare:

- Rapid growth: driven by an aging population and demand for less invasive treatments.

- Technological innovation: integration of AI, robotics, and precision imaging to improve the safety and effectiveness of procedures.

- Economic and clinical impact: reduction in costs related to complications and improvement in patients' quality of life.

At Guerbet, a pioneer in interventional radiology, our mission is to meet the needs of healthcare institutions and practitioners by offering integrated and innovative solutions. We combine drugs, medical devices, services, and technologies, while supporting them with dedicated training programs to strengthen their skills and optimize clinical practices.

About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting connections to enable better living. This is our Purpose. We are a global leader in medical imaging, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging.

Pioneers in contrast agents for 98 years, with 2,905 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and dedicate 9% of our revenue to Research & Development across four centers in France and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B, and achieved €841 million in revenue in 2024.

For more information, please visit www.guerbet.com.





