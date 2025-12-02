GUERBET: Adjustment of 2025 financial targets

Adjustment of 2025 financial targets

Villepinte, 2 December 2025, 5.45 p.m.- Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, is announcing a downward revision to its financial targets for full-year 2025.

Following an inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during the first half of the year, the Guerbet Group developed and initiated the implementation of a compliance plan at its Raleigh site in the United States. This plan has been reinforced over the past weeks in response to FDA's observations1-

Guerbet always puts the patient front and centre of its commitments and affirm its determination to ensure production meets the highest regulatory and quality standards.

Guerbet mobilised human, financial and technical internal resources and hired external experts to conduct comprehensive assessments and take other interim measures under the compliance plan, in alignment with FDA guidance to industry. The implementation of the compliance plan has delayed the release of batches manufactured at the site, and this is expected to result in a loss of revenue for the Group in the 2025 financial year. The implementation of compliance plan activities will also give rise to exceptional costs.

Under these conditions, Guerbet will not be able to meet its 2025 targets and now anticipates:

A decrease in revenue of between -4 % and -5 % at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis, compared with a slight decrease of -1% previously announced;

A restated EBITDA margin of between 10,5% and 12% of revenue, compared with between 12% and 13% previously announced;

Free cash flow of between -5M€ and -15M€, versus slightly negative previously announced





The operational consequences and financial impact for the 2026 financial year are currently being analysed. The company will inform the market as soon as it has additional information.

1 Warning Letter dated 17 October 2025

