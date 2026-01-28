Guerbet: Karim Boussebaa appointed Chief Executive Officer

Karim Boussebaa Appointed

Chief Executive Officer of Guerbet

Villepinte, January 28, 2026: Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, announces the appointment of Mr. Karim Boussebaa as Chief Executive Officer of the Group.

Meeting today, Guerbet's Board of Directors, following the recommendation of the Nominations and Compensation Committee, has decided to appoint Mr. Karim Boussebaa as Chief Executive Officer. This appointment will take effect on February 2, 2026.

A graduate of the École Nationale Supérieure des Sciences Appliquées et Technologies and holder of an MBA from Westminster College (Salt Lake City, United States), Karim Boussebaa brings over 25 years of international experience in the healthcare and medical technology sectors.

Before joining Guerbet, he held executive positions within leading groups, where he led transformation, innovation, and growth programs in the fields of medical imaging and medical devices.

His recognized leadership, ability to unite teams, and experience in complex operational environments are major assets to support Guerbet in implementing its strategy and strengthening its overall performance.

Mr. Hugues Lecat, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated: "Karim's arrival reflects the Group's desire to strengthen its operational and strategic management and to accelerate the company's adaptation to a demanding and rapidly evolving market environment."

- I am very excited to join Guerbet at a pivotal moment in its history and to bring my international experience and expertise in medical imaging and MedTech to support the Group's development and ambitions" said Mr. Karim Boussebaa.

The Board of Directors warmly thanks Mr. Jérôme Estampes for serving as interim CEO with commitment, diligence, and professionalism. As of February 2, Mr. Jérôme Estampes will resume his role as Group Chief Financial Officer and SVP Business Development & licensing.

Next Event:

2025 Revenue Publication

February 5, 2026, after market close

About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships to enable better living. This is our Purpose. We are a global leader in medical imaging, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. Pioneers in contrast agents for 100 years, with 2,905 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and dedicate 9% of our revenue to Research & Development across four centers in France and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B, and achieved €841 million in revenue in 2024. For more information, please visit www.guerbet.com.

Contacts:

Matthieu BRUNEAU - Global corporate communication manager

Email: matthieu.bruneau@guerbet.com

Phone: +33 6 78 83 89 96