

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales expanded in November after a slight fall in the previous month, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.1 percent month-on-month in November, reversing a 0.2 percent decrease in October, which was the first fall in five months.



Sales of durables grew 1.4 percent over the month, and those of consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores, increased 0.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 5.6 percent in November from 3.5 percent a month ago.



