Terveystalo Oyj: Veera Siivonen appointed Senior Vice President of Digital Care

Terveystalo Plc, Stock Exchange Release 19.12.2025 at 9:00 a.m. EET

Veera Siivonen, b. 1980, M.Sc. (Tech.), has been appointed Senior Vice President of Digital Care, and a member of Terveystalo's Executive Team. She will report to President and CEO Ville Iho. The new Digital Care organisation will be responsible for the production of digital doctor and nurse services, digital occupational health, customer steering, AI Care solutions, and the customer service centre. Siivonen will move to a new position after serving as the Chief Commercial Officer of the AI governance company Saidot since 2023. Before her career at Saidot, she led the consumer business at Terveystalo, among other things.

- I am happy to welcome Veera back to both Terveystalo and our management team. In the future, our value creation is increasingly driven by our proprietary digital platform, enhancing both efficiency and customer value. The new Digital Care organisation plays a key role in implementing our strategy, and I am pleased that we will have Veera to lead this critical entity, says President and CEO Ville Iho.

- It's terrific to be back working alongside the remarkably kind and talented team at Terveystalo, and I'm excited to begin this meaningful new position. I believe that the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, along with other digital solutions, will reveal entirely new opportunities for improvement and efficiency that take into account the unique features of healthcare. I look forward to progressing this development together with the team, says Veera Siivonen.



